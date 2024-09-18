Bose takes on AirPods 4 with new QuietComfort buds — $179 with ANC and VoiceID

Bose isn’t exactly known for the best cheap wireless earbuds — as many of its top models for $250 or more — but its latest QuietComfort Wireless Earbuds could change that stigma with a $179 price and loads of exciting new features.

To that point, launching officially today, September 18, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (not to be confused with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 ) come equipped with ANC, an IPX4 rating, and 8.5 hours of charge.

Even at their relatively budget price of just $179, going toe-to-toe with the new Apple AirPods 4 ANC models, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are positioned to beat some of the best wireless earbuds on the market with its ANC capabilities.

You can scoop up a pair in black, purple, or white from most retailers or directly from Bose's website.

Advanced features at an affordable price

(Image credit: Bose)

Each bud comes packed with three mics (mirroring the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro), for superior call quality. You'll find within a set of extra tips (which the cheaper Samsung Galaxy Buds skimped out on) and even some stability bands.

On top of the mics, Bose has added a new Siri-esque feature called VoiceID. With it, you can perform various tasks, like raise and lower the volume of music or answer calls — to even snapping a photo, all with a simple “hey, headphones” prompt. This "Remote Selfie" feature is only available on these newer, cheaper versions and there's no word yet if it will find its way onto the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds.

You can look forward to seeing our full review soon or, if you need a great pick ASAP, swing by our best noise-cancelling earbuds guide to see all of the top options.

