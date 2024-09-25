PS5 Pro pre-orders in Australia: release date, retailers, pricing and more

After months of rumours and speculation, Sony has officially lifted the curtain on the long-awaited PS5 Pro, and pre-orders will open for the new console at 10am (AEST) on Thursday, September 26 in Australia.

Releasing on Thursday, November 7, the PS5 Pro's price has been set at an eye-watering AU$1,199.95. If you're thinking that the console's high price will make it easy to pick up at launch, think again — just remember how notoriously difficult it was to find the original PS5 during its first few years of sale.

As always, the best way to secure this highly anticipated console is to pre-order a unit from one of Australia's leading retailers. So far, we know that JB Hi-Fi, EB Games and Big W will be taking PS5 Pro pre-orders.

Of course, we don't know how much PS5 Pro stock is going to be available at launch, so it's entirely possible that the console could sell out during its presale phase.

Luckily, we've got hundreds of hours of experience here at Tom's Guide when it comes to tracking restocks and pre-orders, so we’ll be using all that knowledge to help you secure a PS5 Pro without paying inflated scalper prices. Here are all the details you need to know to help you secure a PS5 pre-order.

PS5 Pro pre-orders

Let's cut to the chase, PS5 Pro pre-orders begin at 10am (AEST) on Thursday, September 26. If you want to lock in your order, be sure to have an account set up in advance at whichever retailer you're looking to pre-order from, as this will ensure a smoother pre-order experience. It's also worth noting that pre-orders for the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection go live on the very same day, and this will likely place additional pressure on retail website servers.

PS5 Pro: AU$1,199 @ JB Hi-Fi As the PS5 Pro is sure to be in high-demand, JB Hi-Fi has set a limit of 1 console per customer, and has stated clearly on its website that "multiple orders will be cancelled", so if you were hoping to pick up extra units for resale, you're plum out of luck. Additionally, JB Hi-Fi will have a very limited quantity of the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, though you'll have to take part in a ballot that's exclusive to JB Hi-Fi Perks members.

PS5 Pro: AU$1,199.95 @ EB Games Like JB Hi-Fi, EB Games has set a "strictly 1 per customer" rule for the PS5 Pro. The retailer will also require a AU$300 deposit to secure the console, which may dissuade time-wasters. EB Games also says that a trade deal is incoming, though it hasn't specified any details yet.

PS5 Pro: AU$1,199 @Big W You may not have been expecting it, but Big W has also thrown its hat into the ring for PS5 Pro pre-orders, though you won't be able to buy it from your local Big W store — this is strictly delivery only. Like the other retailers listed here, Big W has a limit of one console per customer.



PS5 Pro pre-orders — here’s when they go live

In Australia, PS5 Pro pre-orders will go live at 10am (AEST) on Thursday, September 26, 2024 (per PlayStation Blog). The console's price has been set at AU$1,199.95.

So far, these are the only retailers confirmed to be taking PS5 pre-orders, however, we expect the likes of Amazon and the Sony Store to also list the upcoming console for pre-sale. We suggest checking both of those stores regularly until they show up.

PS5 Pro — here's what we know

PS5 Pro Technical Presentation hosted by Mark Cerny - YouTube Watch On

Set to be the most powerful console Sony has ever created, the PlayStation 5 Pro (or PS5 Pro for short) boasts an upgraded GPU, which is said to deliver 67% more compute units than the base PS5 and 28% faster memory according to Mark Cerny, the console's lead architect. This should result in up to 45% faster gameplay rendering.

The console will also sport upgraded ray tracing abilities, allowing rays to be cast at double – even triple – the speed of the regular PS5 console. Additionally, the PS5 Pro will utilise PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution technology, similar to Nvidia's DLSS tech, to provide sharper images and improve overall image detail.

During the PS5 Pro reveal, Cerny noted that one of the core aims of the PS5 Pro is to stop players from having to select between a "Performance" and "Fidelity" mode in the best PS5 games, and instead be able to experience the best of both worlds — something we're eager to see.

Design-wise it keeps the same aesthetic traits as its siblings, but with a set of black stripes across the middle of the console. It's also fully compatible with all existing PS5 accessories including the PSVR 2, PlayStation Portal and DualSense Edge.