Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in Australia: Everything we know so far

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are almost upon us! While an exact date has yet to be revealed, a quickly deleted blog post by Best Buy Canada stated that the Switch 2 will be up for pre-order right after the next Nintendo Direct stream, which will start at 12am AEDT on Thursday, April 3 in Australia.

Of course, we don't expect Nintendo to commence Aussie pre-orders for the kid-friendly Switch 2 in the middle of the night — we think it's more likely that pre-orders will open later that day at 9am AEDT.

Alternatively, it's also possible that Nintendo will give a bit of leeway — a report by Insider Gaming suggests that the pre-order period could begin one week after the Direct on April 9 (April 10 in Australia).

Of course, we won't know for sure until this information is revealed by Nintendo itself during the aforementioned Nintendo Direct stream. It's also expected that Nintendo will finally divulge an official release date for the highly anticipated console, along with pricing and games to be released during the Switch 2's launch window.

Given the high levels of anticipation surrounding the release of the Switch 2, and the likelihood that it will sell out immediately, we strongly advise you to be prepared to place a pre-order as soon as the Nintendo Direct stream concludes.

Nintendo Switch 2: Australian retailers

JB Hi-Fi JB Hi-Fi is expected to be a leading retailer for Nintendo Switch 2 stock in Australia. However, the retailer have not indicated when pre-orders will be available. Our advice is to keep an eye on the JB Hi-Fi website before, during and after the Nintendo Direct stream. It's also worth noting that JB Hi-Fi accepts trade ins of phones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles in exchange for gift cards which can be put towards the Nintendo Switch 2 once pre-orders have opened.

We expect EB Games to be among the most popular retailers when it comes to Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders. The retailer will most certainly offer a lucrative trade-in deal towards the new console, making it a good way to offload your old Nintendo Switch. Of course, the Nintendo Switch OLED will surely offer the best trade-in value.

Amazon Amazon Prime members may want to wait for their Nintendo Switch pre-orders to go live on Amazon due to the retailer's fast delivery and lower than usual prices. That said, Amazon doesn't typically open pre-orders at the same time as more specialised retailers, so we would advise you to check other options first.

The Gamesmen might be the most enthusiastic Aussie retailer when it comes to the Nintendo Switch 2, having already created a newsletter specifically to share Switch 2 news, including pre-order information when it becomes available. The retailer also has a great reputation when it comes to shipping its stock in a speed manner.

Big W Big W could have an advantage over gaming-focused retailers when it comes to securing a Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of release, as the average punter is less likely to consider a large department store for console pre-orders. Note that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will most likely be online-only at Big W.

Will Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders sell out?

Released in 2017, the current Nintendo Switch has so far sold over 150 million units worldwide, making it the third-highest selling console in history behind the Nintendo DS and PlayStation 2.

Given the console's age and the recent surge of Switch 2 leaks, anticipation for a successor is at fever pitch, and we predict the new console will sell out almost immediately — and not just in Australia.

There may also be additional steps required in securing a unit — in a recent interview with Japanese press, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa stated that the company is aware of potential scalping issues with the upcoming console launch and is taking steps to fight back against Switch 2 scalpers by implementing preventative measures.

Nevertheless, pre-ordering a unit from major Australian retailers like JB Hi-Fi, EB Games, and Big W is the best way to secure the eagerly awaited Switch 2 console. We recommend keeping an eye on this page for further information, and also monitoring each retailers' online homepages for pre-order availability.

What to expect from the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo has a history of innovation, with each new console release often showcasing a unique feature, such as a new control scheme or display function, that shapes the gameplay of its first-party titles.

However, the company is taking a more conservative approach with its latest console — this is the first time in Nintendo's history that it’s used a numerical sequel naming convention for one of its consoles, signalling that the Switch 2 will be an upgraded version of the original Switch, rather than a dramatic reimagining.

And we’re totally cool with that! The current Switch’s graphical capabilities have been outdated since, well, launch, and we’re very excited about the prospect of a new Nintendo console that doesn’t feel like it’s stuck in the past.

The Switch 2, as revealed by Nintendo, will have a redesigned dock, larger display, magnetic Joy-Con controllers and a black, blue and orange colour scheme. Additionally, the updated Joy-Cons now include an optical sensor for potential mouse-style controls. While the Switch 2's internal components have not been revealed, they are rumoured to be significantly upgraded compared to the original Switch.