You can use your Alexa as a Bluetooth speaker — here’s how

So, you've got some banging tunes that you want to share with others — or play through something better than your device's built-in speaker. If you have an Amazon Echo device, you don’t necessarily need to invest in one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers (although there are many benefits if you do).



Instead, you can divert your sounds to the Echo and use that as a Bluetooth speaker. It’s really easy to do and you can be up and running in seconds. Here we explain how, looking primarily at getting your Alexa speaker hooked up to an iPhone or Android device.

It’s a great way to get more out of an Amazon Echo speaker and you’ll certainly hear the quality whether you’ve opted for an Echo Spot or Echo Dot or opted for the premium Amazon Echo . Here's how to set it up.

Depending on the version of iOS or Android you're using, you may see slight differences in the wording of some settings.

1. Open Settings (Image: © Future) First of all, open the Settings app on your iPhone or Android device. If you’re using an Android device, you will then need to tap Connections or Connected Devices.

2. Choose Bluetooth (Image: © Future) Next, select Bluetooth and ensure Bluetooth is enabled.

3. Call upon Alexa (Image: © Amazon and Future Publishing) Now get close to the Alexa device that you want to use as a Bluetooth speaker. If you’re using an Android device tap Scan or Pair new device.

4. Look for the device (Image: © Future) Say “Alexa, pair”. The Alexa speaker will appear as an entry on your iPhone or Android devices.

5. Pair the device (Image: © Future) You can now tap the speaker listing and it will be paired to your iPhone or Android device.

6. Make future connections (Image: © Amazon) Once this has been set up, you can continue to use the Alexa speaker as a Bluetooth speaker. Just say “Alexa, connect to my phone” each time.

You now know how to use Alexa as a Bluetooth speaker. There are other ways of hooking Alexa to other devices. Learn how to connect and use Alexa on your Samsung smart TV and figure out how to connect your Amazon Echo to a Bluetooth speaker . Or discover how to use Amazon Echo to find your phone .