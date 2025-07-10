Grok 4 is live — here’s what makes it Elon Musk’s most advanced AI yet
Deeper thinking and greater reasoning is promised
An hour after the live stream was supposed to start last night (July 9), Elon Musk and a few members of his xAI team introduced us to Grok 4 on xAi.
The long-winded announcement shared the news of multimodal features, faster reasoning and an upgraded interface, something Musk compared to an era of "Big Bang Intelligence."
The release comes amid growing backlash over racist responses from Grok’s earlier versions, prompting public outcry and renewed scrutiny over content moderation (or the lack thereof).
To add fuel to the fire, xAI’s chief scientist, Igor Babuschkin, resigned earlier in the day, just hours before the launch.
On paper, Grok 4 is Musk’s most ambitious AI model yet. The model is expected to rival OpenAI’s GPT-5 and Anthropic’s Claude 4 Opus, both of which have recently dominated headlines for their real-time speed, reasoning and advanced vision.
"We've run out of test questions to ask," Musk boasted during the launch, adding "Reality is the ultimate reasoning test."
But Grok isn’t just trying to compete; it’s trying to survive a credibility crisis. The platform’s unfiltered “free speech” approach has led to concerning outputs, including racist and biased content that circulated widely over the weekend.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
That’s raised big questions about how much testing and guard-railing xAI has actually done, especially as it rushes toward real-time, humanlike interaction.
Musk, who has increasingly positioned xAI as a foil to “woke” models like ChatGPT and Gemini, has been largely silent on the controversy.
Whether Grok 4 represents a true leap forward, or just more chaos in a faster wrapper, remains to be seen.
Freatures and weaknesses
- Advanced reasoning: Grok 4 has been trained on xAI’s Colossus supercomputer for advanced, scientist-grade reasoning. The model promises stronger logical reasoning and text generation.
- Uses same model physicists use”Clarify: “Trained on xAI’s Colossus supercomputer for advanced, scientist-grade reasoning”Mentions of recent controversies.
- A coding-focused variant: Developers will appreciate Grok 4 Code, a specialized model designed to write, debug and explain code more efficiently, echoing tools like GitHub Copilot or GPT-4 Code Interpreter.
- Multimodal capabilities: Grok 4 is expected to support not only text, but images and possibly video, with Musk mentioning that's one of their biggest weaknesses. Better multimodal capabilities would bring the model closer competition with OpenAI’s GPT-5o and Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro. Grok 4 may support video at some point.
- Voice features: Grok 4 Voice features a natural, human-like voice with fewer interruptions.
- Real-time web access: Like earlier Grok models, Grok 4 features DeepSearch, a tool that pulls in live data from the web, especially from Musk’s X platform. That means Grok can provide up-to-date results during chats — no separate tab or browser needed.
- Cultural fluency and meme smarts: One of Grok’s biggest differentiators is its understanding of internet culture. Grok 4 is being tuned to interpret memes, slang and humor with high accuracy, potentially making it one of the most "online" AI assistants yet.
Final thoughts
With OpenAI preparing GPT-5 and Google pushing Gemini even further, the launch of Grok 4 is part of the growing arms race between major tech companies. But while others focus on reliability and alignment, xAI is betting on personality, humor and speed and a strong developer base.
If Grok 4 lives up to the hype, it could appeal to power users who want real-time search, smart coding help, and fewer guardrails. But it remains to be seen whether this edgier, uncensored AI can avoid the pitfalls that plagued its predecessors.
Grok 4 is a big swing from Elon Musk. It's bold, controversial and packed with features meant to challenge the norms of AI assistants.
More from Tom's Guide
- Forget ChatGPT — 4 reasons why you should try this chatbot you've (probably) never heard of
- I cleaned out 100+ email lists with Gmail’s new unsubscribe tool — here’s how you can too
- 5 hidden ChatGPT tricks most people don’t use — but they’re actually game changers
Amanda Caswell is an award-winning journalist, bestselling YA author, and one of today’s leading voices in AI and technology. A celebrated contributor to various news outlets, her sharp insights and relatable storytelling have earned her a loyal readership. Amanda’s work has been recognized with prestigious honors, including outstanding contribution to media.
Known for her ability to bring clarity to even the most complex topics, Amanda seamlessly blends innovation and creativity, inspiring readers to embrace the power of AI and emerging technologies. As a certified prompt engineer, she continues to push the boundaries of how humans and AI can work together.
Beyond her journalism career, Amanda is a bestselling author of science fiction books for young readers, where she channels her passion for storytelling into inspiring the next generation. A long-distance runner and mom of three, Amanda’s writing reflects her authenticity, natural curiosity, and heartfelt connection to everyday life — making her not just a journalist, but a trusted guide in the ever-evolving world of technology.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.