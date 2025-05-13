Notion's new 'AI toolkit' is a game changer for productivity - here's what it can do

While we’re always hearing about the latest from ChatGPT and Gemini, Notion AI feels like it sometimes flies a little under the radar.

The company’s own LLM offering is baked into its open-ended application and its more recent Notion Calendar and Notion Mail apps, and it has continued to invest in it.

Now, the company is promising it’ll get twice as powerful with a “new toolkit of AI capabilities integrated throughout your workspace” with its new Notion AI for work. Here’s all you need to know.

Notion AI for work launches today

(Image credit: Notion)

Today, Notion has announced that it will roll out a new set of API capabilities to make the app more useful for teams that rely on it.

The app ecosystem, which already combines documents, projects, calendar, and email, will gain new AI functionality that will make it easier to adopt artificial intelligence into day-to-day responsibilities and workflows.

(Image credit: Notion)

Notion says it’s aiming to do this in four different ways, with the first being AI Meeting Notes, which lets users capture and summarise their calls and store them in Notion.

Transcriptions are searchable with AI, and you can start with the /meeting block within Notion.

Up next is Enterprise Search, which will let users search within Notion using AI to find information from Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, Gmail, Box, Salesforce, Zendesk, and Linear, as well as databases and PDFs.

The feature was teased last week by Akshay Kothari, one of Notion’s co-founders.

It wouldn’t be AI without a Research Mode, and this one can auto-draft documents using information from any source or the web to put together more detailed analyses than you might get otherwise. Both this and the AI meeting notes will be in beta testing when released.

(Image credit: Notion)

Finally, Notion will now offer the chance to use ChatGPT or Claude from within Notion, with no additional fee. The company is keen to point out that a combination of the tools it offers can rack up to hundreds of dollars each month, but that the all-in-one pricing on offer here is $30 per month.