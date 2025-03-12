Claude 3.7 Sonnet is mind-blowing — I put Anthropic's most advanced model to the test with 7 prompts

Claude AI on phone sitting on keyboard
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Anthropic's Claude 3.7 Sonnet is its most advanced model to date. This pioneering hybrid reasoning AI model seamlessly integrates rapid responses with in-depth, step-by-step analysis.

Users can tailor the AI's reasoning process to their specific needs thanks to the dual-mode cognitive processing system. The model can provide quick answers or engage in extended reasoning for complex problems. This flexibility allows users to balance speed and accuracy based on their requirements.

The following 7 prompts showcase the model's key features.

1. Complex problem solving

Claude screenshot

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: Analyze the potential impacts of implementing a universal basic income on a country's economy, considering both short-term and long-term effects.

This answer from Claude 3.7 Sonnet is well-organized with a clear distinction between short-term and long-term effects, making it easy to follow and understand.

In the response, Claude effectively discusses both the positive and potentially negative consequences of UBI, providing a balanced perspective and a holistic viewpoint.

The answer covers multiple dimensions of UBI and references real-world pilot programs and their outcomes. It also considers nuanced factors like funding mechanisms and macroeconomic conditions.

2. Extended thinking in coding

Claude screenshot

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: Develop a Python script that automates data extraction from multiple APIs, integrates the data into a unified format, and handles exceptions gracefully.

Claude 3.7 Sonnet responded with a script that effectively fetches data from multiple APIs, defined in a JSON configuration file, making it adaptable to different API sources without modifying the code.

The script utilizes ThreadPoolExecutor for parallel API requests, which enhances efficiency when working with multiple APIs.

If you aren’t a developer, you might be wondering how this prompt applies to you, however, not being a coder is one of the best reasons to use Claude 3.7, because it will do all the work for you.

It supports different authentication methods (API keys, bearer tokens), ensuring flexibility across various API types. For those interested in coding, Claude 3.7 is a great place to start.

3. Agentic task execution

Claude screenshot

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: Plan and execute a comprehensive digital marketing strategy for a new product launch, including social media campaigns, email marketing, and SEO optimization.

Users will find Claude 3.7 Sonnet helpful in particular for its ability to strategize with a structured approach. In this example, the pre-launch, launch, and post-launch phases are clearly outlined, making it easy for users to implement appropriately.

Another important aspect here is that Claude correctly includes SEO, social media, email marketing, paid ads and content marketing, all of which are crucial for a product launch.

The strategy includes a logical progression from awareness to engagement to conversion to retention, which is essential for long-term product success. Claude recommends platform-specific content and tailoring messaging accordingly.

4. Creative content generation

Claude screenshot

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: Compose a short story that explores the ethical dilemmas of artificial intelligence in human society, incorporating multiple character perspectives.

As someone who tests chatbots, Claude is not usually the go-to chatbot for creative storytelling. Yet, the model did a great job presenting multiple viewpoints on AI personhood and consciousness.

With balanced perspectives, the story doesn’t push a clear moral stance but instead invites the reader to engage with the ethical complexity.

Notably, each character has a distinct voice, and their interactions feel natural rather than forced exposition.

5. Scientific research analysis

Claude screenshot

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: Summarize the key findings of recent studies on climate change's impact on marine biodiversity, highlighting any conflicting viewpoints and future research directions.

Claude provides a well-structured, comprehensive, and scientifically grounded summary of recent studies on climate change’s impact on marine biodiversity.

The response covers key impacts, conflicting viewpoints, and future research directions, effectively demonstrating a nuanced understanding of the subject. The response references real scientific studies and experts, adding credibility.

6. Strategic business plan

Claude screenshot

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: Develop a five-year business plan for a startup entering the renewable energy sector, considering market trends, potential challenges, and growth opportunities.

The response is comprehensive, well-researched, and structured so it is understandable and easy to follow. This type of prompt could apply to a variety of business owners and would prove valuable, particularly to those on a shoestring budget.

The full break down effectively addresses what to look for in market trends as well as how to utilize them to help grow business. It also successfully addressed potential challenges and growth opportunities. Claude's response hit every point asked of it within the prompt, which eliminated the need for follow up questions or clarification.

7. Educational content creation

screenshot of Claude

(Image credit: Future)

Prompt: Design a comprehensive lesson plan on the fundamentals of quantum computing for undergraduate students, including practical examples and problem sets.

Claude’s response provides a a practical lesson plan for undergraduate students while effectively balancing theoretical foundations, mathematical rigor, hands-on applications and assessments.

From the time allotment for each lesson to the in-class activities, this prompt clearly shows how well Claude can create well-structured, engaging lessons that can be effective for teachers and students alike.

Final thoughts

These prompts showcase that Claude 3.7 Sonnet represents a significant leap in AI technology. The chatbot is a versatile tool that adapts its reasoning approach to the user's needs.

The hybrid reasoning capabilities, combined with specialized tools like Claude Code, position it as a valuable asset particularly in complex problem-solving scenarios.

Claude 3.7 Sonnet is accessible across various platforms, including Anthropic's API, Amazon Bedrock, and Google Cloud's Vertex AI. It is available on all Claude plans—Free, Pro, Team, and Enterprise—with the extended thinking mode offered on paid tiers.

Pricing remains consistent with previous models, set at $3 per million input tokens and $15 per million output tokens.

