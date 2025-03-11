I ditched to-do lists for ChatGPT Tasks — here's 5 ways it's changed everything

Like many people, I’ve always wanted to develop better habits—learning new things, staying active, and starting my day with a little inspiration.

The problem? Life gets busy. Between work, family, and the million little things that need to get done daily, those good intentions often get pushed aside.

And I've found that a traditional to-do list just doesn't do it for me.

That’s where ChatGPT Tasks has made all the difference. I’ve set up automated daily tasks to keep me engaged, motivated, and continuously learning without the mental load of remembering to do everything myself.



With simple reminders, I’ve seamlessly integrated five positive habits into my daily routine, and the results have been incredible.

Expanding my vocabulary

(Image credit: Future)

I once had a professor say that we limit what we can do if we don’t have the words to describe it. Language is powerful, and I’ve always admired people who seem to have the perfect word at their disposal.

To improve my own vocabulary, I set up a ChatGPT Task to deliver a new word every day. It’s a small commitment — just one word — but it’s helping me build a richer way to express myself.

Instead of mindlessly scrolling social media first thing in the morning, I start my day by learning a word and thinking of ways to use it.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The other day, my word was sonder, which describes the realization that every being has a life as vivid and complex as my own. That one word changed the way I see the world.

Staying active

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve been a competitive runner most of my life. Cardio comes easier to me than strength training.



But since setting up ChatGPT to send me a new bodyweight exercise every day, I’ve found a way to keep movement simple and effective.

The variety keeps things fresh—one day it’s push-ups, the next it’s Bulgarian split squats. No special equipment is needed, and I can do the exercises anywhere.

I’m always excited to see what ChatGPT has planned for me. I no longer stress about coming up with strength workouts.

I just follow the daily prompt, and before I know it, I’ve stayed consistent in my fitness goals.

Staying motivated

(Image credit: Future)

Thanks to ChatGPT Tasks, my morning begins with a motivational quote. It’s a small thing, but it makes a big difference and puts me in a good mood for the day.

Some quotes are profound, others are lighthearted, but all serve as a reminder to push forward. One of my recent favorites was from Eleanor Roosevelt: “Do one thing every day that scares you.”

An oldie but goodie, seeing it at random gave me the extra push to step outside my comfort zone and take on a project I had been hesitating to start.

Feel-good news

(Image credit: Future)

The news cycle can feel overwhelming, often filled with negativity. To counterbalance that, I set up a task to receive one feel-good news story every day.

Reading about acts of kindness, medical breakthroughs, or communities coming together has restored my faith in humanity.

Recently, I learned about a town that rallied together to buy a car for a beloved teacher who had been walking miles to work. These little reminders of good in the world help me start my day with optimism.

Ending the day with fun facts

(Image credit: Future)

My kids aren’t the only ones learning new things each day. I set up ChatGPT Tasks to send a fun fact and a joke every afternoon. It’s been fun sharing these with my kids when they get off the bus.

The fun facts make me more curious about the world. For example, did you know that sea otters hold hands while they sleep to keep from drifting apart? That’s both adorable and fascinating.

And the jokes? They almost always guarantee that I end my day with a smile. Whether it’s a classic dad joke or a clever pun, laughter is a great way to release stress and lighten my mood after a long day.

Final thoughts

Each of these five habits — learning a new word, doing a bodyweight exercise, reading a motivational quote, discovering a feel-good news story, and ending the day with a fun fact and joke — took just seconds to set up with ChatGPT Tasks.

But together, they’ve significantly improved my daily routine.

There are endless ways to use this feature in ChatGPT 4o with scheduling tasks. The best part is that I don’t have to rely on willpower or memory to make these things happen — ChatGPT does the reminding for me. There are endless ways to use this feature in ChatGPT 4o with scheduling tasks

Personal growth isn’t about huge changes but small, consistent improvements. With ChatGPT tasks, I’ve created a system that keeps me learning, moving and staying inspired every day.