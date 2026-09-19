I used ChatGPT and Gemini to build my Oktoberfest bucket list — these are the 5 celebrations that made the cut

Confession: as much as I adore a night full of loud laughter and massive mugs full of booze, I have never partaken in the annual festivities of Oktoberfest.

Even though I’ve routinely walked past a block full of bars emanating loud cheers from early September through late October, I’ve never participated in the festival fun. For 2026, I’ve made it my mission to make that happen. As a New York City resident who knows there will be plenty of events built around all the Oktoberfest fun, I set out to build a bucket list of worthwhile activities to do this month and into the next.

Since ChatGPT and Google Gemini have done a great job helping me plan my future weekend plans and domestic & international travels, I knew both chatbots would do an equally amazing job of telling me where to go in my city to celebrate Oktoberfest.

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My favorite AI event planners impressed me once again by mentioning five Oktoberfest celebrations that are definitely worth experiencing.

The five citywide Oktoberfest events AI made me aware of

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Simply prompting ChatGPT and Gemini with “This year, I want to celebrate Oktoberfest in New York. Give me a list of planned activities and locations that I should participate in to have the most fun” resulted in both chatbots giving me the best event suggestions and ways to fully enjoy them. These are the combined total of their efforts and the five events that I can’t wait to haul my equally excited friends to:

German-American Steuben Parade Fest (Sep 19) in Central Park (Rumsey Playfield): The official citywide kickoff event right after the Fifth Avenue parade. Giant outdoor beer garden in the heart of the park.

The official citywide kickoff event right after the Fifth Avenue parade. Giant outdoor beer garden in the heart of the park. Start at Oktoberfest NYC at Pier 15: This is the easiest place to get your Oktoberfest fix because it's running seven days a week for nearly two months. The official event promises German beer, giant pretzels, brats, live entertainment, games, and views of the Brooklyn and Williamsburg bridges. General admission is free, although there are paid VIP/open-bar options. Why go: This is your best casual, flexible Oktoberfest base camp.

This is the easiest place to get your Oktoberfest fix because it's running seven days a week for nearly two months. The official event promises German beer, giant pretzels, brats, live entertainment, games, and views of the Brooklyn and Williamsburg bridges. General admission is free, although there are paid VIP/open-bar options. Why go: This is your best casual, flexible Oktoberfest base camp. Make Zum Schneider's "Munich on the East River" your BIG Oktoberfest night: This would be my #1 event for you. Zum Schneider is specifically recreating the Munich beer-tent experience, with communal tables, one-liter Maßkrüge, Bavarian food, live music, and a rooftop biergarten overlooking the East River. The 2026 event runs Sept. 25–Oct. 4. The event even has rooftop biergarten seating with Manhattan skyline views. My recommendation: Go on a Saturday late session, 5:15–10 p.m., and get reserved seating if you're going with friends. Saturdays are split into early and late sessions.

This would be my #1 event for you. Zum Schneider is specifically recreating the Munich beer-tent experience, with communal tables, one-liter Maßkrüge, Bavarian food, live music, and a rooftop biergarten overlooking the East River. The 2026 event runs Sept. 25–Oct. 4. The event even has rooftop biergarten seating with Manhattan skyline views. My recommendation: Go on a Saturday late session, 5:15–10 p.m., and get reserved seating if you're going with friends. Saturdays are split into early and late sessions. Do the Stone Street Oktoberfest: This is the experience I'd choose if you want something that feels like NYC itself has turned into a German street festival. The historic cobblestone street becomes the setting for German food, beer, live music, games, and stein-holding competitions. Current 2026 guides list multiple Saturday celebrations during September and October. Bonus: Because admission is generally free, this is an easy one to add without making your Oktoberfest budget explode.

This is the experience I'd choose if you want something that feels like NYC itself has turned into a German street festival. The historic cobblestone street becomes the setting for German food, beer, live music, games, and stein-holding competitions. Current 2026 guides list multiple Saturday celebrations during September and October. Bonus: Because admission is generally free, this is an easy one to add without making your Oktoberfest budget explode. Radegast Hall & Biergarten (Saturdays, Sep 20 – Oct 4) in Williamsburg, Brooklyn: Classic indoor Bavarian hall featuring live oompah bands, mug-holding matches, and sausage grills.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

What I also appreciated about Gemini’s Oktoberfest proposals was the themed activities and additional planning pro tips. Catching a ceremonial keg tapping at either Zum Schneider or Radegast Hall piqued my interest. Plus, Google’s chatbot laid out several authentic German beers that I should add to my “must-drink” list—its top picks included Hofbräu, Paulaner, Weihenstephaner and Schneider Weisse. Also, these are the two pre-planning tips I made sure to keep in mind:

Reserve Seats Early: Ticketed venues like Zum Schneider sell out quickly for Saturday late sessions. Reserve tables or VIP passes ahead of time if traveling with a group.

Ticketed venues like Zum Schneider sell out quickly for Saturday late sessions. Reserve tables or VIP passes ahead of time if traveling with a group. Timing: For a high-energy party, target Saturday afternoons and evenings. For a family- or dog-friendly atmosphere with fewer crowds, go early on Sunday afternoons.

The takeaway

ChatGPT and Gemini scoured my city for premier Oktoberfest events, their locations and whatever traditional booze & food is being served there to make sure I’d stay busy for the next couple of celebratory weekends.

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Alongside both chatbots’ well-laid plans that made it onto my festival bucket list, I did plenty of my own research to find the menus of the listed restaurants and all the important details attached to all the assorted celebrations.

Now I know I’ll have a much easier time setting up my future Oktoberfest NYC crawls from here on out, thanks to ChatGPT and Gemini.

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