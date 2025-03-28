I used ChatGPT Vision and Deep Research to rid my kitchen of sugar ants for good — here’s how I did it

We’ve lived in our house for about four years. The first spring in our home was when I initially noticed that we had an ant problem. Sure, we are a family of five with three messy kids and two cats, but we clean regularly and tidy up daily, yet those pesky creepers find their way in.

Two years ago we renovated our kitchen down to the studs and I thought for sure that would solve the problem. However, by spring those dang things were back! This year, we had an unseasonably warm December day, and I spotted one before the usual spring invasion.

Needless to say, I have been on a mission to rid our kitchen of these tiny buggers for good. Before going the traditional route of calling a professional, I decided to do some research myself, starting with identifying what type of ant I was dealing with – enter ChatGPT Vision and ChatGPT Deep Research.

Identifying the problem with ChatGPT Vision

Before turning to ChatGPT, I tried Google and found a variety of articles that shared ways to get rid of ants. Many of those suggestions included identifying where the ants were coming in, using some kind of spray, and eventually turning to a professional if the problem persisted. That all seemed like common sense to me — and mostly unhelpful. After all, I didn’t even know the type of ant that was entering my home.

Using ChatGPT Vision, I showed ChatGPT a few of the ants, and it told me that it was a “black ant.” Oh, boy.

When I pressed, ChatGPT told me “black ant” was a generic term (no kidding!) and that this was a sugar ant. It then told me the difference between a sugar ant and a carpenter ant. Finally, we were getting somewhere.

After a small discussion about my ant problem, ChatGPT suggested I locate their entry point, seal the cracks and clean up any food sources. Again, all common sense, and all the things I have already done.

I was certain these ants were oozing out of the walls just to try my patience. But now that ChatGPT Vision told me the type of ant, I turned to ChatGPT Deep Research.

Researching the problem with ChatGPT Deep Research

Because of said messy children and pets, I was looking for a natural remedy for my problem. Having leaned on holistic options in the past, I was nervous that it wouldn’t be completely effective. I let ChatGPT Deep Research know that I meant business.

ChatGPT asked me a few questions, which I answered, and then the AI got to work with the deep research.

As the AI was researching it told me what it was doing such as:

“I’m pulling together a range of DIY-friendly, natural remedies to eliminate sugar ants effectively, avoiding repellent methods such as sprays and focus on long-term elimination with homemade baits, natural pheromone disruptors, and physical barriers.”

“I’m checking out non-chemical ways to control sugar ants. Borax is a top pick, but I’m also looking into baking soda, vinegar, essential oils, and Diatomaceous Earth for effective ant elimination.”

“Thinking through DIY strategies for ant elimination. Adjusting for indoor safety, focusing on homemade baits and natural solutions. Progressing towards practical, toxin-free methods.”

“I’m examining various homemade baits and natural pheromone disruptors, considering safety for indoor use, and assessing barrier methods to repel ants.”

Here’s where ChatGPT Deep Research shines. I have searched on Google for these remedies and have come up with a bunch of useless links full of generic solutions that ultimately tell me to find an exterminator if none of them work.

Yet ChatGPT was unearthing some remedies from all ends of the internet including scientific journals, pest control sites, Instagram, TikTok, dissecting images of ants on sugar cubes, and more to dig into a solution.

ChatGPT suggested these three remedies

To be honest, I was hoping ChatGPT would come up with just one solution because I’ve tried “everything” and I really wasn’t interested in more trial and error. I mean, this problem was going on for four years!



But what impressed me about ChatGPT is that it didn’t come back with “Here’s the top 10 remedies, give these a try.” It evaluated results from tests on various remedies for me so I didn’t have to try them myself.



In about twenty minutes, I had my answer. Here’s what ChatGPT suggested:



“The most effective natural solution is to use ant baits that the workers will carry back to the nest, poisoning the whole colony over time.”



It then suggested the following DIY bait recipes, which I had never heard of:

Sugar–Borax Liquid Bait: Borax (a natural mineral often used as a laundry booster) is a slow-acting digestive poison for ants. Recipe: combine 1 cup warm water, 2 tablespoons of sugar, and 2 tablespoons of borax, stirring until dissolved

Peanut Butter Borax Bait: Some ants crave fats/protein more than sugar. For those, mix 3 parts peanut butter with 1 part borax to form a paste

Baking Soda & Sugar Bait: If you prefer not to use borax, you can use baking soda as a completely non-toxic alternative. Mix equal parts baking soda and powdered sugar and distribute small pinches of this mixture near ant trails.

Testing the remedies

I decided to not go with the peanut butter remedy because I was not about to give up ants for mice. So, I tried Baking Soda & Sugar Bait because I didn’t have Borax on hand. I figured if it didn’t work, I’d buy Borax next time I went to the store.

I’ve used ant baits before (like Raid) and know that the problem gets worse before it gets better. For that reason, I was patient.

Within a few days, I noticed far fewer ants. Was the colony collapsing? I refreshed the bait stations daily and replenished them with fresh bait as needed. I soaked cotton balls in this sweet solution and placed them in small shallow containers (jar lids and Tupperware lids). This created an appealing syrupy bait that worker ants flocked to. I discovered that sugar lures the ants, and the baking soda disrupts their digestive system once consumed.

In fewer than ten days, all the ants were gone! I thought it was a fluke. How was it this easy after four years? I kept waiting for them to return, but they never came back and it’s been over a month.

Final thoughts

After going through the research, I learned more about ants than I ever thought possible. I learned how to erase ant trails with natural pheromone disruptors and how to remove the scent paths to confuse the ants and prevent more.

ChatGPT was the ultimate exterminator. It’s been weeks and I haven’t seen an ant anywhere – and my kids have only gotten messier with snacks such as popsicles as the days get warmer.

I’m not sure how much I saved in exterminator fees — maybe hundreds? But I have to say, ChatGPT Vision and Deep Research handled the problem like a pro.