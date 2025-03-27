Apple Maps data will be used to train AI models — here's what we know

Apple Maps could set a new course for its AI efforts

Apple Intelligence on an iPhone screen
(Image credit: Future)

It's been a tough rollout for Apple Intelligence. While Apple has traditionally arrived fashionably late to various tech advancements (and done so in its own style), its artificial Intelligence suite simply hasn't taken off.

Leaning heavily on ChatGPT to cover its own shortcomings, it feels as though the company is miles behind the competition — but it has a plan.

The company has quietly announced it will now look to another of its services for help: Apple Maps.

The service, despite a rocky start, has grown into a more than respectable rival to Google Maps, and 9to5Mac is reporting that it's about to play a key part in training Apple's own AI models.

Apple Maps to offer AI boost

Apple maps logo on iPhone screen

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Apple Maps added a "Look Around" feature, akin to Google's Street View, with a big update in 2019.

And, as spotted by 9to5Mac, it appears those adorable Apple Maps cars that can sometimes be seen cruising the streets will have an important part to play in training models.

Here's the newly added section on the Apple Maps Image Collection site:

"In addition to improving Apple Maps and the algorithms that blur faces and license plates in images published in Look Around feature, Apple also will use blurred imagery collected during surveys conducted beginning in March 2025 to develop and improve other Apple products and services."

Apple also will use blurred imagery collected during surveys conducted beginning in March 2025 to develop and improve other Apple products and services.

Apple

"This includes using data to train models powering Apple products and services, including models related to image recognition, creation, and enhancement."

While it isn't immediately clear how this will be used to train Apple's AI models, the focus is on their commitment to privacy. Any image that is used to train AI images from Apple Maps will be blurred. They have also stated that they do accept requests for houses to be blurred, but this is not automatically done by default.

There's a fun sense of irony that Apple Maps, which still has some negative connotations despite being great nowadays, could help Apple's latest troubled launch find its feel.

Lloyd Coombes
Lloyd Coombes
Contributing writer

Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.

