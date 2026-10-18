Gamers have every right to be skeptical of AI and mad about its very existence.

The rise of data centers and their high demands for RAM have driven up console prices to an insane degree. And every time info gets out about a major game developer using generative AI to develop their titles, it causes an uproar. I’m among that same group of gamers who are upset about those two instances. But I also recognize AI for how it can benefit gamers, such as its capacity to recommend titles for them based on their favorites.

Lately, I’ve been reading about ChatGPT-6 and how it can improve one’s gaming experience. OpenAI’s latest chatbot model is being promoted as an avid gamer like me thinks a strategist, as it’s promised to provide tactical advice.

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I tested ChatGPT-6’s acumen for myself by asking it to find the best character builds across three of my current faves. And you know what? That chatbot’s gaming know-how and use of imagery from the games themselves benefitted me more than I figured it would.

1. Splatoon Raiders

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I’ve been on a Splatoon Raiders kick as of late.

I never knew I wanted a primarily single-player (with co-op mixed in) take on the series best known for its competitive multiplayer until I took this Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive for a spin. There have been a few raids where I’ve suffered some devastating losses, so I wanted to see if ChatGPT-6 could list the proper gear that would make my “Mechanic” more powerful.

The chatbot made sure to reference other sites to come up with the best build for my character by choosing the proper tank I should use more than the other two:

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Tactical Tank + area damage + weapon damage

Best for: clearing enemy swarms, handling tougher encounters, and general-purpose raiding.

The Tactical Tank is my first choice for a versatile endgame setup because its area attacks and deployable gadgets offer useful crowd control. Nintendo Life also identifies it as a strong late-game option.

Afterward, it detailed what primary weapon I should rely on, the recommended priority order of my character’s upgrade path and even an alternative playstyle I should keep in mind:

Weapon - Shichirin Pow Slosher: I ts explosive attacks and broad ink coverage make it an excellent choice against groups.

ts explosive attacks and broad ink coverage make it an excellent choice against groups. First priority: Weapon Damage.

Weapon Damage. Second priority: Gadget Damage.

Gadget Damage. Third priority: HP.

HP. Later investment: Gadget Part Slots.

Gadget Part Slots. Alternative: If you prefer a more straightforward weapon, try the Plastic-Bottle Splattershot. If survival is your biggest problem, put more early points into HP rather than copying a damage-first build.

The optimal character build ChatGPT-6 gave me for my Mechanic ended up working a lot better than expected. Handling those much tougher raids on my own became less of a roadblock to my progress, thanks to my primary weapon’s big damage output. Deciding on my own to bring the “Shot Pot,” “Hi-Fiver” and “Torqscrew” gadgets with me into battle against those pesky “Salmonids” worked in sync with ChatGPT-6’s suggested character build. I’ll be sure to come back to it at some point to request the best “Speed Tank” and “Power Tank” builds.

2. CONTROL Resonant

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Remedy Entertainment’s games are trippy, action-packed epics that I tend to put dozens of hours into. Their latest foray into a mind-bending world filled with top-notch combat mechanics is CONTROL Resonant, which has earned a spot on my list of the best games of the year.

My version of Dylan Faden isn’t exactly a force to be reckoned with quite yet — those “Resonants” are proving to be a lot more formidable than I originally thought (shout out to “The Dancer”). ChatGPT’s suggestion for an optimal build for my combat-ready Dylan that could put up more of a fight and emerge victorious more often than not:

Melee-power hybrid — aggressive combat with supernatural control

Best for: boss encounters, combos, and clearing groups while maintaining offensive pressure.

The key to Dylan's combat system is the relationship between melee attacks and supernatural abilities. Melee hits restore combat ability resources, while abilities can stun enemies and create opportunities for executions.

As for the recommended loadout ChatGPT-6 gave me, it is as follows:

Weapon: Aberrant, with a fast primary form.

Aberrant, with a fast primary form. Secondary form: A heavier form for burst damage.

A heavier form for burst damage. Combat abilities: One reliable crowd-control option and one damage-oriented option.

One reliable crowd-control option and one damage-oriented option. Talents: Prioritize melee-to-ability synergy.

Prioritize melee-to-ability synergy. Artifacts: Melee damage or critical chance, plus resource recovery and survivability.

ChatGPT-6’s assorted CONTROL Resonant tips included prioritizing melee synergy, keeping an ability available for emergencies, using the heavier weapon form strategically and choosing complementary artifacts. All of that stuff is common knowledge to me already, but the chatbot’s best character build setup and loadout advice worked like a charm.

Its reasoning for going with its first character build and the extra details it spoke about for a secondary character build worth considering also proved to be helpful: It takes advantage of the game's central combat loop rather than treating melee and supernatural abilities as separate systems. One alternative is a Mold Turret control build, which emphasizes summoned support, status effects, and ranged crowd control. This is particularly appealing if you prefer a more tactical approach.

3. Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2

(Image credit: Cold Iron Studios / Daybreak Game Company / 20th Century Games)

I’m a simple man — anytime I get the opportunity to mow down a bunch of rabid “Xenomorphs,” I relish the opportunity to do so. So you can already see why I’ve been so enamored with Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2, which happens to be the sequel to one of my most-played co-op shooters.

My preferred character class is the “Machinist " since it specializes in automated fire support and lane control once those nasty aliens start swarming me and my squadmates. When I inquired about the best character build worth relying on in this game, ChatGPT-6 matched my sentiments when it mentioned the Machinist as the most reliable character class.

As for the most optimal loadout for that class, here’s what my new gaming coach came up with:

Primary weapon: An automatic rifle or other dependable sustained-fire weapon.

An automatic rifle or other dependable sustained-fire weapon. Secondary weapon: A high-damage weapon for close encounters.

A high-damage weapon for close encounters. Ability focus: Sentry turret and drone support.

Sentry turret and drone support. Perk priority: Turret effectiveness, uptime, and team synergy.

Turret effectiveness, uptime, and team synergy. Combat strategy: Funnel enemies into controlled firing lanes.

With those tips in mind, I equipped my Machinist with the “F44AA Pulse Rifle,” “EDS-93 Zadak Plasma Discharger Mk. 2” and a bunch of perks that strengthened my character’s turret ability (the “Rumble Turret” and “Dual Targeting” perks proved to be quite valuable!) & team synergy focus. Afterward, it became even easier to stay in the fight during those missions where the difficulty got turned up a notch with the presence of certain “Challenge Cards.”

The takeaway

I can see why ChatGPT-6 is being regarded as one of the more essential tools for gamers nowadays. Its use of relevant imagery, easy-to-follow breakdowns that are split into easily identifiable sections and citations from legit sources all came together to give me an abundance of practical advice. Once I encounter those dreaded “Weapons” in Final Fantasy VII Revelation next year, I now know I can come back to ChatGPT-6 and ask for assistance on what character builds work best for my three-person party.

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