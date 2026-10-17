I use 7 ChatGPT entertainment plugins every day — and these prompts help them deliver the best music and movie recommendations

Wading through ChatGPT’s vast offering of plugins can be a bit daunting. But whenever I come across one that’s worthwhile, it quickly morphs into an everyday tool that helps me in one way or another.

The library of entertainment-centered plugins is home to a bunch of familiar apps I’m sure most folks use. What makes those themed plugins so reliable is how they’ve led me to come across a wide range of music and movies that I never would have uncovered without their assistance.

It’s gotten to the point where I take heed of the recommendations those plugins give me, do my research into them to see if they’re highly reviewed or quality listens and end up passing those same music and movie suggestions along to other people (who usually end up liking them as much as me, by the way).

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

I’ve also found equally great ChatGPT entertainment plugins that curate other parts of my favorite hobbies — I’ve definitely had a much easier time discovering the sort of video games and manga that have eluded me for far too long.

These are the seven best ChatGPT entertainment plugins I rely on the most. One of them actually pits me against OpenAI’s chatbot in a classic battle of wits…that I rarely win.

1. Spotify

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The best prompt: Analyze my music taste and recommend [number] songs I probably haven't heard but will love. Focus on artists and genres that match my favorites, explain why each song fits, and organize the picks into a playlist with a great listening flow. [list favorite artists and genres]

Walking to the train station and sitting on the train in complete silence is something I’ll just never do. Without music accompanying me on my daily walks and rides to work, I think I’d go mad. Tapping into my music streaming apps to keep me busy and block out the annoying noise that takes over my train car has turned into a daily occurrence.

Want more AI news? Sign up to the Tom's AI Guide weekly newsletter summing up all the biggest AI news you need to know. Plus, analysis from our AI editors and tips on how to use the latest AI tools! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Spotify plugin has helped out immensely in that regard since it has showcased a diverse lineup of artists, albums and songs that have earned themselves a permanent spot on my playlists. Telling the Spotify plugin about my appreciation for Devin Morrison and being led to the soothing tunes of Gareth Donkin has been a blessing to my ears.

2. Apple Music

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The best prompt: Create a [number]-song playlist inspired by my favorite artists: [list artists]. Include a mix of familiar songs and discoveries, avoid repetitive sounds, and arrange the tracks so the energy rises and falls naturally.

The Apple Music plugin has also been amazing as an AI-fueled music curator. It has entered my ChatGPT plugin ecosystem as a reliable music playlist builder. Those custom playlists haven’t just made my city trips a whole lot easier to deal with, but they’ve also provided my friends with some great songs to add to their playlists for our monthly get-togethers.

Letting the Apple Music plugin learn about my favorite artists across the genres of rap/hip-hop, R&B and alternative music has resulted in it showcasing the likes of Smino, Tiana Major9 and Clyde Crooks. Learning about artists that aren’t as mainstream as my main faves has been an awesome experience thanks to the Apple Music plugin.

3. Tubi

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The best prompt: Plan a free movie night for me using movies available on Tubi. I like [genres, favorite films, or actors]. Give me [number] options, rank them by how entertaining they sound, and tell me which one is best for a fun night versus a serious movie night.

“If it’s free, it’s for me!” That saying will never leave my box of catchphrases and I’m sure most folks would agree with that sentiment. Tubi’s vault of movies covers an array of genres and cycles through all of the decades where I’ve built up my taste for cinematic flair.

When I do get the urge to kick back and go on a movie binge-watching run, I tap into the Tubi plugin to find something that’s either been overlooked or is considered underrated by many. So far, the Tubi plugin has saved my dry Friday and Saturday nights by giving me lesser-known action flicks, like Hotel Artemis, Mayhem, Rolling Thunder and Crime Story, to enjoy.

4. Flixor

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The best prompt: Recommend [number] movies or TV shows based on my favorites: [list titles]. Focus on similar atmosphere, storytelling, character development, and twists rather than just the same genre. Rank the recommendations and explain why each suits my taste.

Flixor is also just as good at highlighting the sort of movies and TV shows that match my interests. I usually use this one to search for films and series that may not exist on streaming services, which leads me to going the physical route and picking them up as DVD/Blu-Ray purchases if the reviews for them are good enough.

But Flixor has also put me onto streaming content that’s readily available across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, etc. So far, the Flixor plugin has helped add the following films, shows and anime to my physical and digital media rotation: Sicario, Perfect Blue, Dark (the Netflix thriller series) and Black Lagoon.

5. GameFinder

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The best prompt: Recommend [number] video games based on my favorite games: [list games]. Analyze what I enjoy about them, including combat, exploration, progression, atmosphere, story, and difficulty. Rank your recommendations by how likely I am to love them, and include at least five underrated picks.

ChatGPT’s plugin has done a lot of the heavy lifting for me when I’m on the lookout for more music and movies worth checking out. One of those plugins has also aided my addiction to video games by showcasing the sort of games that sadly get buried by their AAA contemporaries on digital game storefronts.

The GameFinder plugin may have expanded my gaming backlog, but at least I can still be thankful for its suggestions (during those dry spring and summer gaming months, GameFinder’s clutch finds should keep me occupied). I never would have played A Hat in Time, ULTRAKILL, Spark the Electric Jester and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden if it wasn’t for GameFinder.

6. Emaqi

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The best prompt: Recommend [number] manga based on my favorite series: [list series]. Compare their storytelling, artwork, characters, pacing, and worldbuilding. Give me five mainstream picks and seven underrated recommendations. Flag whether each series is complete or ongoing when that information is available, and avoid spoilers.

I randomly found out about ChatGPT’s manga recommendation plugin from a friend of mine (whose physical collection vastly exceeds my paltry pickups). Emaqi has given me a bunch of manga titles to jump into besides the usual gamut of One Piece, Dragon Ball and Naruto that has dominated the majority of my manga reading thus far.

Emaqi has its own collection of manga titles that I can read digitally, but in the rare case that it doesn’t have a manga I’m looking for, I take note of the plugin's suggestions and look up where I can read them elsewhere. The Emaqi plugin observed those three faves of mine and made sure I didn’t overlook equally enjoyable titles such as Psyren, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai and O-Parts Hunter. I know I’ll be coming back to this plugin a lot more since reading manga has become one of my bigger hobbies as of late.

7. Chessy

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The best prompt: Play a chess game with me. I'm a beginner, so let me choose my moves while you explain your strategy in plain English. After each of my moves, tell me one thing I did well and one mistake I should watch for. Keep the game competitive but educational.

I admit to being more of a simpleton in the “real game” department. Sign me up for a quick round of Checkers anytime, but asking me to do a few rounds of chess? I’m a little bit more hesitant to do that since I’m not all that good at it. The Chessy plugin sits right inside ChatGPT’s directory of entertainment plugins and it surprised me since it lets me learn the game of chess by competing in it against the chatbot itself.

I tend to get cooked by ChatGPT most of the time, but at least it tells me where I did well and where I went wrong so I can take notes for future reference. Maybe my AI chess matches will lead me to beating an actual human someday (probably not…).

Final thoughts

ChatGPT’s entertainment plugins have been a boon for me whenever I’m looking for new music and movies to keep me amused. But they’ve also spotlighted a nice variety of TV shows, video games and manga for me to keep an eye out for. Plus, one of those plugins has even improved my (admittedly lackluster) chess acumen. I’m sure there are even more entertainment plugins worth checking out, but these seven picks stand tall as my favorite ones to date.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.