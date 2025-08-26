Google Translate Just Got A Huge Upgrade — Live Conversations And Language Practice Are Here
By Amanda Caswell published
Translate in realtime with this latest update
Google Translate has long been a go-to app for travelers and anyone interested in learning languages. But, this new update takes the app offering to new levels.
Powered by Google’s Gemini AI models, Translate is rolling out new live translation tools for real-time conversations and an experimental practice mode designed to help anyone actually master a new language.