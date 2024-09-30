Microsoft is giving Copilot a new look — here's what we know

There are so many AI chatbots in the world that using one that doesn't hit a certain quality or speed threshold might put you off for life.

While Microsoft's Copilot has been by no means a disaster, it's seemingly not as popular as the likes of ChatGPT - but The House That Windows Built is seemingly preparing for a comeback.

Windows Latest has managed to switch to a later version of the Microsoft Copilot web interface, complete with a big redesign and performance enhancements that might have it giving OpenAI's flagship product a run for its money.

Sources have told Windows Latest that 'Copilot v2' is rolling out to users in India and Brazil at present.

Microsoft's new Copilot could be a big improvement

Hands-on: This is Microsoft's new Copilot with a redesigned interface, card-based design, faster performance, smooth web interface, and voice mode.It has the potential to compete head-to-head with ChatGPT: https://t.co/DjhZpUhsX7 #Microsoft #Copilot #ChatGPT pic.twitter.com/lRMUg2IQYySeptember 28, 2024

While we can only go by the report from Windows Latest, the site reveals that the web performance is "on par with ChatGPT", which is high praise indeed given how quickly the web version of that responds to prompts.

It's still available without a Microsoft account and offers four voice options with a card-based design that offers options based on the time of day and more.

"Having trouble falling asleep?" or "Need inspiration?" are two prompts shown, while there are day and night themes and a text-entry box at the bottom that's always visible from anywhere on the page. Voice mode seemingly isn't enabled at present, and it's currently using ChatGPT-4 as its current model.

As pointed out in the report, Microsoft has seemingly deprioritized the front-facing side of Copilot in recent months. While it's made a big "song and dance" about its AI-powered Windows machines, it has been walking back some of the features of its app. This revamp could be a way to show what its been working on in the background.

The new user interface is closer in design to Pi, a lesser-known alternative to ChatGPT from Inflection AI. Its founder, Mustafa Suleyman, is now in charge of Copilot for Microsoft — so the change makes sense.