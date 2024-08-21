Google confirms it won't repair your Pixel Watch 3, only replace — and that's such a waste

If you’re planning on picking up a new Google Pixel Watch 3, then you should be aware of one important fact: those watches apparently won't be repaired. Like the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 before it, Google told Android Authority that it is retaining its “replacement only” policy for the third-generation smartwatch.

This information came directly from a Google customer support representative, who confirmed that any damaged Pixel Watch 3s will need to be replaced. If that damage is still covered by warranty, then you’re not going to end up out of pocket. Google told Android Authority to “contact the Google Pixel Watch Customer Support Team to check your replacement options”.

Likewise U.S. buyers will apparently be able to take out an $89 Preferred Care insurance package that covers accidental damage and out-of-warranty repairs for 2 years — provided you pay a $49 service fee. However this has to be purchased alongside your Pixel Watch 3, or within 30 days of placing the order.

Still, it’s disappointing to hear that Google’s attitude to damaged Pixel Watch 3 watches is to throw a new device at the customer while the original potentially ends up in a landfill somewhere. People are a lot more aware of the environmental impact of consumer electronics, and the way people are so happy to toss gadgets aside when a new one arrives.

Google itself also knows this is something people care about, which will be why it was hyping up its environmental credentials at the Made by Google event — commenting on the higher percentage of recycled materials in its new devices and packaging. The fact it’s also being so cavalier about what happens to busted smartwatches suggests that the environmental angle may just be all for show.

And don’t get me started on how this impacts ongoing Right to Repair campaigns. There’s been a lot of pressure on tech companies to let users choose where and how they repair their devices, and there’s been a lot of progress with phones and laptops. Google itself even confirmed it would guarantee Pixel 8 part availability for 7 years — matching its software support pledge.

Would it have been so difficult to design a smartwatch that could be repaired, even if it’s a fiddly and complicated process? It would at least let people keep hold of their smartwatch for longer, even if something unfortunate were to happen to it. Really it kinda suggests Google doesn’t really care about repairability unless it gets too much pushback from the masses.

So if you’re picking up a Pixel Watch 3 next month, make sure that you’re careful with it. Otherwise you’re going to have to jump through a bunch of hoops to get Google to send you a new one.