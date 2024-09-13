Forget iPhone 16 — these 9 apps can make your old iPhone rival Apple Intelligence

As tempting as it is to splurge on the new iPhone 16, my practical side always wins. Raised with a “if it’s not broken, don’t replace it” mentality, I’ve learned to stick with whatever I have, even if it is no longer shiny and new.

Not to mention, I’m more of a giver, which explains why my oldest son has the iPhone 15, and I’m rocking the A14 Bionic processor of the iPhone 12 Pro. It is still a solid choice, but after learning about the Apple Intelligence suite of tools on the new iPhone 16 and 16 Pro, I began to wonder, with the right apps, could I hold off on an upgrade?



Apple Intelligence promises services such as rewriting emails, summarizing content, automating tasks, and generating images, which is everything my phone can already do with the help of a few apps. Here are the AI features I have on my older model to keep me happy until I spring for a new iPhone.

Email efficiency

(Image credit: Amanda Caswell via Boomerang for Gmail)

Trust me, once you’ve relied on AI to attend to your emails, you’ll quickly discover that it is a must-have. The iPhone 16 has the ability to rewrite emails, but this feature can be supplemented. If you struggle with word choice, punctuation and grammar, then Grammarly is a tool that might help.

Personally, I tend to read emails, respond in my head and then wonder why nobody got the email. For that reason, I find that Boomerang for Gmail is a great AI tool. It offers follow-up reminders, an inbox pause feature for increased productivity and scheduling abilities. Plus, it’s great for email writing because it can detect tone and sentiment and offer alternative phrases for more effective communication.

If you’re looking for an AI email assistant to help manage spam, Sanebox is an AI-powered email management tool that helps filter out spam and unimportant messages, create email summaries, and suggest alternative subject lines.

Photo editing and image generation

(Image credit: Amanda Caswell via Meta AI)

The photo editing and image generation capabilities of the iPhone 16 are perhaps why I’m most excited about it. I love the idea of sending customized emojis to friends. But if you want to generate a customized image, say, of your cat eating a bowl of soup, you can do that with Meta AI, which is already included on Instagram.

Other AI image-generation tools I use on my iPhone are Playground AI and the ChatGPT app. If you want to edit a photo, look no further than inside your Google Photos app. You can erase objects using the Magic Eraser tool without being a Photoshop expert. Adobe’s Firefly is another great photo editing option just a download away.

Summarization

(Image credit: Amanda Caswell screenshot)

Apple Intelligence is letting us say goodbye to TL;DR with text summarization. Luckily, there are text summarization apps that are arguably just as good. Summarizer is amazing; I use the app to get the main points from an email or a news story. Other apps like ChatGPT, MetaAI, and Claude AI all offer summarization with the most advanced AI.



In other words, your phone already has the power to summarize text if you have any of these apps on your phone. The screenshot above is an example of an extreme summary of an email from my son's teacher.

Final thoughts

Adding several apps to care for what Apple Intelligence can seamlessly do may seem clunky. However, it has some perks — for example, the cost. Many apps are free, and those with a subscription fee still save you more than when you buy a new iPhone. Adding apps as you need them gives you more control over your phone. In the same way, autocorrect can make me even angrier by assuming I ever meant the word “duck,” and you may not always want to use Apple Intelligence. With separate apps, you can use AI on your terms, when and where you want it.



The iPhone 16 looks fantastic, and I hope to get one before I'm another four generations behind. Until then, these apps work just fine.



