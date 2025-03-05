5 mind-blowing prompts to get the most out of Claude

Anthropic, the creators of Claude, recently unveiled their game-changing 3.7 Sonnet model. To make the most of their most intelligent AI model to date, you’ll want to make sure your prompts are clear and optimized to give you the results you’re looking for.

Remember that Claude offers more than just text-based responses. You can test the games and applications it builds directly in your browser, then improve results by providing feedback after trying them yourself.

While Claude is gaining a reputation for being particularly good at coding, it can also serve as your go-to AI assistant for everyday tasks. From building your own app to estimating costs, here are five different prompts to inspire your conversations with Claude.

1. Organize a murder mystery dinner (Image: © Tom's Guide ) What’s the point of creating AI if we can’t use it to have fun in the real world? Claude is the perfect AI chatbot to turn to when you need to design a classic murder mystery game. Let Claude worry about all the logistics while you get busy sending the invites to your friends and making some tasty snacks to fuel your night of sleuthing. To do this, use the prompt below. "Design a murder mystery game for up to 8 players. The game should include an immersive setting in a 1920s mansion, eight unique characters, a victim, a mix of clues and red herrings, and an exciting twist at the end."

2. Create your own animation (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Tap into your creative side with Claude by asking it to generate animations. With this prompt, Claude created an animation of a castle that transforms according to the time of day, with seasonal changes adding a sense of immersion. Instead of just telling, show your ideas visually. These unique animations can make story time for kids more interactive, or you can even insert them into work presentations. For the castle scene, I used this prompt: "Create an animation of a castle that transitions through different times of the day and seasons. Each full day cycle lasts 10 seconds. Every two days, the season changes, affecting the landscape with visual details like blooming flowers, falling leaves, or snow accumulation. Ensure fluid, visually engaging transitions with subtle lighting and weather effects."

3. Make your own productivity app (Image: © Tom's Guide ) While Claude is great for creating your own AI games, you can also use AI to organize your work and life. Take charge of your tasks and enhance your productivity by creating an app that suits your work style and goals. Try this prompt with Claude: Create a productivity app designed to maximize efficiency and minimize burnout. Unlike traditional to-do lists, this app should prioritize high-impact tasks, track your focus, and adapt to your stress levels. It should help you work smarter, not harder. The design should be modern and minimalistic.

4. Build and play your own game (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Did you know that you can ask Claude to design your own simple game and actually play it in your browser? Without having to know a single line of code, you can create a prompt that tells Claude about the game you want to create. In a few seconds you’ll see the chatbot springing to action as it starts to spit out line after line of code that will power your very own game. To get started, you can copy this prompt: "Create a stealth-based game which is both visual and interactive. The player must get from one side of the screen to the other without setting off any laser alarms."

5. Estimate costs (Image: © Tom's Guide ) AI models like Claude 3.7 or ChatGPT o-3 mini-high are great at deciphering complex math equations and explaining scientific concepts. But sometimes extreme accuracy is not required and you just need a ballpark figure. Say you’re using Claude to design your dream home and you stumbled upon pictures of living rooms you’d like to replicate. Taking the costs of the furniture into consideration can help you narrow down your options depending on your budget. If you want a rough estimate of the costs involved, you can upload your picture to Claude and ask it to break down the expenses for you — saving you from doing the guesswork yourself. To ask Claude to analyze your image, type in: "Estimate the cost of creating a living room that resembles the one in the attached image."

Now that you've learned about these prompts for Claude, why not check out our other AI articles? ChatGPT can help you craft the perfect cover letter to make you stand out and even write a better resume. And if you haven't yet tried ChatGPT's reasoning model o3-mini, here are 5 prompts to try first.