Adobe slashes the cost of Creative Cloud by half for Black Friday — Photoshop and more for just $29 month

Black Friday deals are well underway. While laptops, coffee machines and even the latest headphones get all the attention, Adobe quietly dropped a massive discount on its annual Creative Cloud subscription.

Right now, you can get the annual Creative Cloud plan for $29 a month at Adobe, which is $30 off the normal subscription price. If you've wanted to try out Adobe Firefly, generate new backgrounds, extend an image in Photoshop or even extend a clip in Premiere Pro, now is your chance to do it for half the previous price.

Adobe Creative Cloud: was $59 now $29 at Adobe Adobe Creative Cloud is the ultimate content production platform, and with the inclusion of Firefly models for video, image and even vector art in Illustrator, it is also one of the best ways to experiment with generative AI. You can currently get the entire suite of more than a dozen apps and services almost half price. You'll need to sign up for a year of service, and after the year is up, your rate returns to the old $59 monthly fee.

Adobe has faced tough competition in the creative content space over the past few years from apps and platforms like Canva, Figma and Recraft but it has continued to innovate including with some of the best AI tools on the market.

Firefly might not have the photorealistic flare of Midjourney or the text rendering skills of Ideogram but its deep integration into Photoshop, Illustrator and a licensed training dataset make it an invaluable aid to creativity. It is also in our list of best AI image generators.

What makes Creative Cloud so useful isn't just the fact you get access to Photoshop and Illustrator but also the full suite of Adobe creative products, 1,000 AI credits per month, fonts and 100GB of cloud storage.

I recently experimented with using the new Generative Extend feature in Adobe Premiere Pro, which comes with Creative Cloud, and I couldn't believe how easy it was to simply add the missing few seconds to a shot that made it perfect.

Photoshop's generative fill has become so commonplace it's almost seen as a faux pas not to include something similar in an image generation tool. New additions arrive soon that will make it possible to take a sketch and make it art with AI inside Photoshop or Illustrator.

Now is a great time to invest in a Creative Cloud subscription as Adobe also has other models in the works built on Firefly including generative music, improved text rendering and one experiment that takes a photo of a poster and lets you recreate it with new details at the touch of a button using AI.