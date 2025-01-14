OpenAI announces ChatGPT Tasks for automating future actions — here's how to try it

OpenAI today announced a new beta feature for ChatGPT called Tasks. The new automation feature turns the platform into more of a proactive AI assistant capable of managing scheduled assignments.

Now, users can instruct ChatGPT to perform future actions or provide reminders at scheduled times — this includes one-time alerts as well as recurring updates.

For instance, you can schedule daily weather reports, weekly news briefings, or reminders for future events like concert ticket sales. Once set, ChatGPT will execute these tasks as scheduled, offering a more personalized and timely user experience.

How to use tasks

To utilize this feature, select "GPT-4o with scheduled tasks" from the model picker. Then, send ChatGPT a message detailing the desired task and its timing.

You can manage all scheduled tasks directly within your chat or through the "Tasks" section in the profile menu. Additionally, ChatGPT may suggest tasks based on your interactions, allowing you to accept or decline them as preferred.

You can schedule tasks on all platforms using natural language prompts, but you can only manage tasks in the task manager on the web version. Once a task is setup you'll get notifications on the web, desktop and mobile.

Availability

OpenAI is rolling out the Tasks beta globally over the next few days to premium customers including Plus, Team, and Pro users, starting with web access.

For users looking to manage productivity and work more efficiently, the $20/month price tag might be something to consider.

Examples of task prompts

Here are some ways to leverage the Tasks feature:

  • "Remind me that my passport will expire in 6 months from today."
  • "Give me a daily weather report for my area every morning at 7 a.m."
  • "Every Friday, provide a list of weekend activities based on my location and the forecasted weather."
  • "Start my day with daily affirmations at 7 a.m."
  • "My kids love knock-knock jokes. Send me one to tell them every night at 6 p.m."

Implications

The introduction of Tasks marks ChatGPT's evolution from a reactive conversational agent to a proactive assistant capable of managing and executing scheduled tasks.

This development enhances user engagement by providing timely, relevant information and reminders, all while creating a an opportunity for enhancing productivity in our daily routines.

As OpenAI continues to innovate, features like Tasks demonstrate the potential of AI to integrate naturally into our daily lives, offering personalized assistance that adapts to individual needs and schedules.

