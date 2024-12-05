ChatGPT gets an upgrade — OpenAI drops full o1 reasoning model as part of 12 Days announcement

Today was the first day of "12 Days of OpenAI," and it did not disappoint! During the live briefing, OpenAI officially announced the launch of their o1 reasoning model, which is now available for ChatGPT Pro users. That is if you’re willing to spend $200 monthly on the subscription.



This new tier introduces enhanced reasoning models, including the fully realized o1 model, designed for advanced users and professionals looking for cutting-edge AI capabilities. The latest model boasts a 34% reduced error rate compared to its predecessors, positioning ChatGPT Pro as the most advanced conversational AI offering from OpenAI.

What’s new with ChatGPT Pro?

Much different than ChatGPT Plus, the centerpiece of ChatGPT Pro is the o1 model, codenamed "Strawberry," which represents a leap forward in AI reasoning. Leveraging advanced chain-of-thought processing, the model excels in complex problem-solving, which Sam Altman and his team presented live with a demonstration of expert scientific research.



The advanced model is ideal for users tackling intricate coding projects, advanced scientific research, or for those writing detailed analyses. Early reviews highlight the model’s ability to provide deeper insights and contextually nuanced responses, reducing the need for manual clarification.

Subscribers also gain access to faster response times, priority access during peak usage periods, and extended memory capabilities, allowing the AI to retain context across longer interactions. These features cater to power users in fields such as programming, content creation, and education, that demand consistent and reliable performance from AI tools.

Not for casual users

At $200 per month, the price is steep for casual users. ChatGPT Pro’s premium pricing reflects its enhanced capabilities, which are designed for users who require top-tier performance and features to optimize their workflows. The company emphasizes that the standard and Plus tiers remain available, ensuring accessibility for all types of users.

The introduction of ChatGPT Pro signals OpenAI’s commitment to meeting the diverse needs of its user base while pushing the boundaries of AI development. As competitors like Google and Anthropic race to enhance their offerings, OpenAI’s focus on advanced reasoning models and professional-grade tools sets a new standard for what conversational AI can achieve.

What's next?

We are anticipating even more exciting updates from the tech giant over the next couple weeks. The live updates and demos from Sam Altman and his team are sure to be a holiday treat for casual users and experts alike. Be sure to follow our live blog as we break down the latest updates and stay tuned for more tomorrow.

