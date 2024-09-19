I asked ChatGPT Voice to tell me a true crime story — and the results were scary good

True crime stories have gripped readers and listeners for decades. The genre’s explosive popularity is a testament to our craving for spine-chilling unsolved mysteries that explore the criminal mind. It made me wonder what would happen if I teamed up with ChatGPT Voice to craft the ultimate suspenseful true crime?



In seconds, the AI delivered one story sright after another. Each one had had twists and turns just like the true crime stories I've seen on TV and heard in my favorite podcasts. Who knew it was so easy to get true crime on demand?



WARNING: the AI does not hold back with the gore and distinct details about the crimes, which is why I did not include the potentially disturbing response videos. If true crime is not something you are interested in, avoid reading the results in the images and do not do this experiment yourself.

What Is ChatGPT Voice?

(Image credit: Future)

For anyone who hasn't made the leap to ChatGPT Voice, let me explain why you should go for it. ChatGPT Voice is almost like having a creative assistant. The conversational tool allows users to interact with OpenAI's powerful language model, GPT-4, through voice input. Users can choose from a variety of voices and have an AI partner that listens and responds seamlessly. This unique AI model is available via mobile at any time and adjusts to the conversation unique to your narrative. Simply hold down the headphones in the bottom right corner to get started.

ChatGPT Voice delivered

(Image credit: Amanda Caswell screenshot)

I thought ChatGPT Voice did a decent job with this story. It delivered a compelling storyline with accuracy and dynamic pacing. Because ChatGPT has the ability to scour details about real-life cases, court proceedings, and anything else available to the public, it can respond quickly with reliable information, while also crafting suspense. I enjoyed the first response but felt it could use more detail. When I asked the AI for more, it shared even more interesting facts about the case.

Even more details and facts

(Image credit: Amanda Caswell screenshot)

To my surprise, the ChatGPT seamlessly went into further detail about the Zodiac killer while emphasizing new information with dramatic pause. True crime is about exploration—of human nature, justice, and mystery, which I feel ChatGPT Voice captured. I liked that it asked me my thoughts on the story and if I was familiar with it just as a friend might in an effort to keep the conversation flowing.



I did this experiment a few times and heard a number of very thrilling true crime stories. A few of them were more well-known, so to test the AI’s knowledge, I asked it to get specific. The extra details and creepy voice made it eerily similar to a true crime podcast.

Cautious of terms and policies

(Image credit: Amanda Caswell screenshot)

Since the advent of ChatGPT Voice, writers and creators now have the tools to take their storytelling to new heights. True crime content by nature needs to be immersive and suspensive, so I figured this would be the perfect test.



I was startled by a notice informing me that the content may violate the terms of use policies. After a quick review, it seems as though the brutal details and disturbing content were the issue. I find it interesting that ChatGPT Voice went ahead with the results despite the gruesome nature that went against its own policies.



It's fair to say I am incredibly impressed. In many ways I feel as though ChatGPT Voice over-delivered. The numerous stories with the option for a male or female voice made it a very realistic way to hear true crime.

The eerie possibilities with ChatGPT Voice

AI tools like ChatGPT Voice are revolutionizing how we tell stories. With its ability to comb the internet for facts and respond with intelligent suggestions, the interactive nature of this AI model is groundbreaking. For true crime lovers like me, it’s the perfect companion.



Whether you’re a passionate enthusiast or simply curious about true crime, AI opens news doors to hear these stories. Next time you’re looking for the perfect way to creep out friends at a bonfire or want a unique bedtime story, why not tap AI? You can have the next gripping tale ready in seconds – faster than logging on to a podcast. If you ask me, ChatGPT Voice is exactly what every true crime aficionado needs.