Hollywood studio strikes a landmark deal to start using Runway AI — this is big

Lionsgate, a major Hollywood production company, has entered into a first-of-its-kind partnership with AI creative technology company Runway, marking a significant moment for the entertainment industry.

The deal establishes how AI is rapidly becoming an important tool throughout the filmmaking process, from initial conceptualization to final post-production. However, it also aims to unlock new creative avenues, accelerate workflows, and reimagine how movies and television are made-all on the back of Runway's suite of AI-powered tools.

Using Runway AI in film production

(Image credit: Runway AI video/Future)

Runway, known for its cutting-edge generative AI models, has developed a platform that empowers artists to seamlessly integrate AI into their creative process. As part of this new collaboration, Lionsgate filmmakers will gain access to Runway's cutting-edge AI tools supporting everything from video editing and visual effects to content creation. This accelerates traditionally manual tasks, giving creators new opportunities to innovate their visual storytelling.

With these new capabilities, filmmakers can now create high-quality assets in a fraction of time, experiment with different visual styles, and even use text prompts for visual effects or scenery. These tools will make post-production more efficient including faster color correction and effects, which traditionally take up enormous amounts of time and resources. AI can create real-time collaboration and iteration between directors, editors, and other parts of VFX teams.

A new era for filmmakers

(Image credit: Runway/Midjourney/Future AI)

Lionsgate's use of Runway's artificial intelligence tools reflects a general trend in the industry where technology is increasingly built into the creative process. By integrating AI, the company opens up newer avenues for filmmakers to innovate, reduce their production timelines, and narrate more engaging, visually stimulating stories. AI-driven content creation has benefits not only for large-scale studios like Lionsgate but may also have a spillover effect in smaller production companies-opening up access to high-quality tools previously reserved for elite Hollywood studios.



This collaboration sets a precedent for how AI will be used in future film productions. From the creation of realistic backgrounds to rewriting scripts, even perfecting actor performances with digital effects, AI holds potential to transform the way filmmakers approach telling their stories.

Efficiency without sacrificing creativity

(Image credit: Runway Gen-3 Alpha/Future AI)

Perhaps the biggest problem with AI in the creative industries so far is the fear that it might replace human talent or mute an artist's creativity. But Lionsgate collaborating with Runway shows the opposite, that AI actually enhances, not suppresses, creativity. These technologies are tools that will aid, rather than take the place of, filmmakers as they delve deep into storytelling, while more complicated parts of the process are left to AI.



The use of AI makes the process easier for creators to try different approaches with lower costs and less time than usually spent on filmmaking by boosting workflows and offering new ways to realize ideas. The AI-powered technology will let filmmakers rapidly iterate and experiment much more freely than previously when trying to explore and visualize different versions of their ideas.

The future of AI in entertainment

Lionsgate’s partnership with Runway is a very clear indication that AI is becoming an indispensable tool for the future of film and television production. As more companies get on board with AI-driven platforms, creativity and technology will find a paired pathway to the future. A deal between Lionsgate and Runway lays the ground to a future where AI will expand filmmaking and bring another layer of innovation to entertainment.

