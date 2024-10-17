Anthropic just announced major Claude AI update — here’s everything that’s new

Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, announced a significant update to its iOS and Android apps today, bringing a fresh look and enhanced functionality to mobile users. The update, which includes the iPad app debut, is set to improve the user experience for those leveraging Claude AI for personal and professional tasks.



Users now have more options to personalize how Claude AI works for them, including adding specific information for more customized instructions. This latest round of updates adds another milestone in Claude AI’s growing list of capabilities, with more developments likely on the horizon.

New customized features

A practical addition for accessing key information on demand is the ability to search past chats. Users can now revisit previous conversations, which gives them more flexibility and control for a more productive workflow.



Users can also input specific information, adding context to projects and modifying prompts with custom instructions. For example, I asked Claude AI to help me create a chore list for my three kids, which it did. Then I added that my 7-year-old has ADHD, so the AI tailored the response to fit my needs.

The new features and functionality open the door for enhanced productivity, particularly for those juggling multiple projects or using Claude AI in complex settings where custom instructions can be crucial for success.

A new app for iPad users

(Image credit: Future)

Users who prefer to use their iPad have a reason to celebrate. Up until now, Claude AI only worked from a smartphone or desktop. Now, the AI model has a dedicated iPad app, which expands the app’s usability and reach, giving users a more optimized interface to engage with Claude AI seamlessly across devices.



The app’s updated interface and additional project support make it easier to move between devices while maintaining continuity in workflows, further establishing Claude AI as a versatile AI productivity tool.

Looking ahead

As Anthropic rolls out these updates, the company continues positioning Claude AI as a powerful, user-friendly tool across different devices and platforms. Claude’s mobile enhancements underscore Anthropic’s commitment to improving accessibility and user experience, allowing more adaptable AI assistance with a wide range of tasks and use cases.

