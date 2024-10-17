Google just expanded NotebookLM features — here's what's new

Time to level up your note-taking with some new capabilities

NotebookLM
Google has rolled out significant updates to NotebookLM. The AI note-taking tool now offers users more control over audio overviews and includes a new background listening option. Expanded offerings also include more for enterprise users.

As NotebookLM transitions out of its “experimental” phase, these new additions look to draw in more users and make it easier to collaborate across different teams. I've previously used it to create a podcast based on my own book.

Here's a closer look at what Google is adding to NotebookLM.

Enhanced audio overviews

Increased control over Audio Overviews is a standout update that turns users’ documents into audio discussions between two AI hosts, similar to a podcast. The latest NotebookLM update now allows users to guide the conversation by focusing on specific topics and sources, which can be tailored for particular audiences.

Whether summarizing meeting notes or studying for an exam, the Audio Overview can adapt based on user preferences, making it a more personalized experience. For example, users now have the ability to tailor their prompt before generating a "Deep Dive" Audio Overview, ensuring the AI focuses on key areas and specific topics.

The update also introduces a background listening option, allowing users to continue working within NotebookLM without interrupting the audio experience. Users can query sources, receive citations, and explore relevant quotes without interrupting the “podcast” experience. This feature allows users to stay productive while audibly consuming content for a more fluid workflow.

Expanding into collaborative workspaces

Google NotebookLM

(Image credit: Google)

In addition to Audio Overviews, Google has introduced the NotebookLM Business pilot program. Powered by Google’s Gemini 1.5 technology, the new business version is built for larger teams and includes more robust security and privacy measures.

NotebookLM’s latest updates reflect Google’s broader mission to bring AI-driven tools to personal and professional environments while maintaining privacy. The company says user data uploaded to NotebookLM is not used to train the AI, ensuring confidentiality and data security.

With a growing base of users, NotebookLM is shaping up to be an indispensable productivity tool for both individual and team-based projects.

