Anthropic just got a huge Claude Research upgrade that works with Google Workspace — here's how to try it now

News
published

Your work day just got easier

Claude on mobile
(Image credit: Future)

Anthropic’s Claude just got a major upgrade that could completely change how you work. The AI assistant has evolved into a true collaborator with new deep integrations into Google Workspace and a powerful AI Research feature to make information gathering more efficient.

These updates, now rolling out for paid users, aim to automate the most time-consuming parts of your day. We’re talking about everything from meeting prep and inbox triage to information gathering.

But are they worth the cost of a monthly subscription? Here's a break down of the features to help you decide.

Claude as your Google Workspace sidekick

Google Docs

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Claude now connects directly to Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Docs. That means it can scan emails for information, summarize documents, identify upcoming meetings, and surface the files you need.

Now, when you need to know what’s on this week’s calendar and which documents to prep for a call, all you need to do is ask Claude.

Here are some prompts I tried, and I can already see the benefits of this new integration.

“What are my key meetings this week, and what docs should I review?”

“Summarize action items from last week’s emails.”

“Find [name of doc] and add it to [new folder].”

Whether you’re prepping for a meeting or want to combine information from two documents, Claude is able to help and tailor the support.

Research mode

Anthropic Claude screenshot

(Image credit: Anthropic)

Claude’s new Research mode is proposed to be your full-time research assistant. Powered by the same web-search capabilities Anthropic launched earlier this year, the research assistant performs multi-step searches, draws from internal and external sources, and delivers comprehensive, citation-backed insights.

This feature is currently in beta and only available for Max, Team, and Enterprise users, so the rest of us will have to wait to try it.

Key differences between Claude and Gemini

Claude vs Gemini

(Image credit: Claude vs Gemini)

If you're scratching your head thinking, doesn't Gemini already do all of this for me? You're right. Gemini, Google's own AI is already integrated within Google Workspace. Here are the key differences to help you decide which AI assistant is right for you.

  • Integration depth: Gemini is natively integrated into Google Workspace, offering seamless AI assistance across various apps. In contrast, Claude's integration is currently in beta and may require additional setup.​
  • Feature focus: Claude emphasizes research capabilities and document analysis, while Gemini offers a broader range of features, including audio summaries, real-time interaction, and advanced meeting tools.​
  • Customization: Gemini allows for the creation of custom AI assistants within Workspace, providing flexibility for users to tailor AI functionalities to their specific needs.

While both Claude and Gemini enhance productivity within Google Workspace, Gemini offers a more comprehensive and deeply integrated suite of AI tools, whereas Claude focuses on research and document-centric functionalities that might be better suited for users seeking those specific features.

Simply put: Gemini is probably all you need.

Availability

Claude's Google Workspace integration is available now in beta for all paid plans. Admins must enable access for Team and Enterprise users.

Research Mode is available in early beta in the U.S., Japan, and Brazil for Max, Team, and Enterprise tiers.

To try it, paid users can toggle Research in settings, and Workspace access can be connected via profile settings once it’s enabled by your organization.

Final thoughts

A Pro Anthropic subscription is $17/month with a discount if you pay annually. A Max subscription — the one you need for the new Research tool is $100/month.

A Gemini Advanced subscription is $20/month. However, most of the best Gemini features are available for free, which include integration within Google Workspace.

Manually digging through emails, calendars and files could soon feel “archaic.” With AI assistants like Claude getting more integrated and more proactive, the days of chasing down information might finally be over.

These upgrades also position Claude as a serious contender in the AI-for-productivity space, going head-to-head with Microsoft Copilot and Google’s own Gemini for Workspace.

Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer

