Claude can now view PDF images — here's how to enable it

Move over ChatGPT, Claude's new PDF image analysis brings a fresh approach to reviewing difficult-to-digest documents. When testing out Claude's latest Beta feature, I found it could accurately interpret visual elements like diagrams and charts. This builds on Claude's existing capabilities — from helping you build a bill-splitter to creating personalized workout plans — by letting you extract more information from PDF documents.

The ability to perceive images in PDFs means you can get more comprehensive analysis of documents without having to describe visual content manually. Claude can identify and describe key elements within PDF images, providing context-aware responses that made document review more efficient.

This advancement comes in especially handy when working with technical documents, research papers, or any PDF where visual elements are crucial to understanding the content. Let's look at how to use this new PDF feature!

1. Log into Claude (Image: © Future) Start by logging into Claude.

2. Attach your PDF (Image: © Future) Once you've chosen a PDF you want Claude to read, attach it by clicking the paperclip and selecting the PDF from your files.

3. Enter the code (Image: © Future) As this feature is still in beta, you'll need to add a code before entering your prompt. In the prompt box, enter anthropic-beta: pdfs-2024-09-25.

4. Enter your prompt (Image: © Future) After the code, say something like: Can you talk me through [subject matter]? and hit the arrow icon to generate a response.

5. Enjoy Claude's response! (Image: © Future) Claude will generate a response in relation to your PDF.

Final thoughts... (Image: © Future) When testing Claude's ability to analyze the image of Stonehenge, the AI assistant performed impressively, identifying key architectural elements and providing historical context. I've included the original image here for comparison, demonstrating how Claude accurately described the iconic stone circle's major components

