Adobe Firefly Video is here to take on Sora with new AI video generator

Adobe today unveiled its latest innovation in generative AI within it's Firefly application, now featuring the industry's first commercially safe AI video generation model. This development aims to provide users with an all-inclusive creative tool to generate images, vectors, and videos while ensuring intellectual property (IP) safety.

The new Firefly app gives users the opportunity to ideate and create production-quality work with creative control and multi-modal workflows all within Adobe’s Creative Cloud applications.



Users can generate images, edit them, transform them into videos, and apply cinematic movements before transitioning to applications like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and Adobe Express for further refinement.

Meet Firefly Video

(Image credit: Adobe Firefly Video)

Firefly Video Model is currently available in public beta. This AI tool lets users generate video clips from text prompts or images, control camera angles, create professional-quality images from 3D sketches, craft atmospheric elements and develop custom motion design elements.



Touted as the industry's first commercially safe AI video generation model, it powers the "Generate Video" (beta) feature within the Firefly application and the "Generative Extend" (beta) in Adobe Premiere Pro. This model ensures that the generated video content is IP-friendly and suitable for production use.

A key differentiator of Adobe's Firefly Video Model is its focus on producing high-quality, usable short clips, as opposed to longer, less usable ones. Alexandru Costin, Adobe's vice president of generative AI, emphasized the company's commitment to quality, stating, "We actually think that great motion, great structure, great definition scheme, making the actual clip look like it was film, is more important than making a longer clip that's unusable."

The Firefly Video Model initially supports 1080p resolution, and Adobe plans to introduce a 4K model for professional-level production work in the near future.

New subscription plans

(Image credit: Adobe)

As part of the release, Adobe has introduced two new subscription plans: Firefly Standard and Firefly Pro. Available today with early access pricing, both options give creators unlimited access to Firefly imaging and vector features as well as tiered capacity for new video and audio features.



Starting at $9.99 USD, Firefly Standard offers access to 2,000 video/audio credits per month and up to 20 five-second 1080p video generations.



Firefly Pro offers users access to 7,000 video/audio credits per month, up to 70 five-second 1080p video generations and starts at 29.99 USD.

Additionally, a new Firefly Premium plan designed for professionals looking to generate video content on a regular basis will be coming soon to provide even more audio and video capacity for high-volume creators and teams.

Safety and what's next

By focusing on IP safety and providing robust tools for content creation, Adobe aims to ensure creatives can produce high-quality, production-ready content confidently.

As the Firefly Video Model progresses through its beta phase, the creative community eagerly anticipates the innovative possibilities this technology will unlock. We will put Firefly Video to the test ourselves to see if just how good this model is.