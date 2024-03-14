Adobe Firefly comes to mobile — now you can make AI images on the move

News
By Christoph Schwaiger
published

The new and improved Adobe Express gets an AI-powered beta

Adobe Express mobile
(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe’s AI image generator Firefly has now been incorporated into the new version of Adobe Express, the all-in-one cloud-based content editing platform on both iOS and Android, bringing generative AI powers to wherever you take your phone.

Users of the new Adobe Express app can try new AI features in beta mode. This includes generating images from text and applying different styles and textures to text using prompts. 

Another function is the Photoshop feature Generative Fill, which, again using text prompts, allows users to insert, remove, or replace people and objects in photos.

With the changes it’s implementing, Adobe says it intends to build “a whole new mobile version of Adobe Express which will eventually replace the prior Adobe Express mobile app.”

Credit-based system for generative AI

See more

If you’re a Creative Cloud member you can access and edit your creations from Photoshop and Illustrator directly within Adobe Express. 

Subscribers have full access to all premium features in Adobe Express across desktop web and mobile.  During the beta, premium features are available for free, however this does not include the generative AI tools

These use a credit-based system — Adobe Express beta users will get 25 credits per month if using the free plan. The number of credits increases tenfold to 250 credits for those taking out a Premium subscription priced at $9.99 a month.

Commercially safe AI

Adobe Firefly generative AI is designed to be safe for commercial use which will be useful for content creators who can also use the same app to edit their videos and even schedule content to go up on their TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook channels.

Firefly adds special tags to images created using its features to indicate that generative AI was used in an effort to improve transparency.

While the new and improved Adobe Express is available immediately to Android users in beta through the Google Play store you’ll need to join a waiting list to experience these new features on iOS due to Apple’s limitations on such beta tests. 

You can sign up here and Adobe will guide the lucky users through the rest of the process.

Christoph Schwaiger
Christoph Schwaiger

Christoph Schwaiger is a journalist who mainly covers technology, science, and current affairs. His stories have appeared in Tom's Guide, New Scientist, Live Science, and other established publications. Always up for joining a good discussion, Christoph enjoys speaking at events or to other journalists and has appeared on LBC and Times Radio among other outlets. He believes in giving back to the community and has served on different consultative councils. He was also a National President for Junior Chamber International (JCI), a global organization founded in the USA. You can follow him on Twitter @cschwaigermt.