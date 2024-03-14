Adobe Firefly comes to mobile — now you can make AI images on the move

Adobe’s AI image generator Firefly has now been incorporated into the new version of Adobe Express, the all-in-one cloud-based content editing platform on both iOS and Android, bringing generative AI powers to wherever you take your phone.

Users of the new Adobe Express app can try new AI features in beta mode. This includes generating images from text and applying different styles and textures to text using prompts.

Another function is the Photoshop feature Generative Fill, which, again using text prompts, allows users to insert, remove, or replace people and objects in photos.

With the changes it’s implementing, Adobe says it intends to build “a whole new mobile version of Adobe Express which will eventually replace the prior Adobe Express mobile app.”

Credit-based system for generative AI

Tutorial: Choose your next look with Adobe Express mobile Use generative AI tools to choose a new haircut or outfit. I love using Insert Object feature (Generative Fill powered)!Android: get the beta app iOS: Sign up for the waitlist pic.twitter.com/0VmikwjUMTMarch 8, 2024 See more

If you’re a Creative Cloud member you can access and edit your creations from Photoshop and Illustrator directly within Adobe Express.

Subscribers have full access to all premium features in Adobe Express across desktop web and mobile. During the beta, premium features are available for free, however this does not include the generative AI tools.

These use a credit-based system — Adobe Express beta users will get 25 credits per month if using the free plan. The number of credits increases tenfold to 250 credits for those taking out a Premium subscription priced at $9.99 a month.

Commercially safe AI

Adobe Firefly generative AI is designed to be safe for commercial use which will be useful for content creators who can also use the same app to edit their videos and even schedule content to go up on their TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook channels.

Firefly adds special tags to images created using its features to indicate that generative AI was used in an effort to improve transparency.

While the new and improved Adobe Express is available immediately to Android users in beta through the Google Play store you’ll need to join a waiting list to experience these new features on iOS due to Apple’s limitations on such beta tests.

You can sign up here and Adobe will guide the lucky users through the rest of the process.