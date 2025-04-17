Google just made its AI tools free for college students — here's how to get them

College students in the U.S. can now use Google’s most advanced AI tools — plus get 2TB of storage — for free through Spring 2026. This AI giveaway for students could be a promising way to prepare for finals week.

Starting April 17, U.S. college students can sign up for Google’s AI Premium Plan at no cost and use it completely free through Spring 2026.



The full year of access includes tools like Gemini Advanced, NotebookLM Plus, and 2TB of Google One storage — all free, as long as you sign up by June 30, 2025.

Here's everything included in the offer

Gemini Advanced

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

College students can take advantage of extra help for exams and essays with Gemini Advanced, including Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google’s most powerful AI model.

The AI tools within the Gemini suite include Canvas, a writing and brainstorming companion, and Gemini Live, which lets you chat with the AI in real-time to talk through ideas or clarify concepts. The AI can help with writing, homework, studying or even tidying up your desktop — you name it.

Deep Research and NotebookLM Plus

(Image credit: Google)

These tools could be useful for college students looking to research better and faster. Need help breaking down a complicated topic? Deep Research creates comprehensive, easy-to-read overviews — and can even convert them into podcast-style audio so you can review while walking to class.

With NotebookLM Plus, you can upload syllabi or notes and instantly generate summaries, visual mind maps and study guides.

Gemini in Docs, Sheets and Slides

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Google’s AI is also built into Docs, Sheets and Slides, meaning you can get writing suggestions, data analysis help, and visual content generation right where you already do your work. It’s like having a study buddy baked into your browser.

I have found it extremely helpful when looking for specific documents details or formulas within Sheets.

Veo 2 and Whisk

(Image credit: Google Veo 2/AI)

You can take a break from studying or work on creative projects with the newly launched Veo 2. This text-to-video tool lets you generate detailed 8-second video clips from a simple text prompt.

Students will also get access to Whisk, an experimental tool that mixes text and image prompts — and can even animate your creations.

2TB of free storage

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Finally, you get 2TB of Google One storage to keep all your schoolwork, media, and personal files in one place.

That’s enough for hundreds of hours of HD video or hundreds of thousands of photos — no need to worry about running out of space.

How to sign up

Eligible college students can sign up at gemini.google/students. The offer is open through June 30, 2025, and gives you free access until the end of the Spring 2026 semester.

With finals around the corner, now might be the perfect time to give your study routine a serious AI upgrade — especially when it’s free, every college student's favorite price.