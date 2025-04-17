Gemini live video and screen sharing is now free for Android — here's how to use it

News
By published

No longer locked behind a paywall

Gemini gif
(Image credit: Google)

Google just unlocked one of its most used AI features for free. Gemini Live, which was previously only available to paying Gemini Advanced subscribers, is now rolling out to all Android users — no subscription required.

Gemini Live lets you share your smartphone’s camera or screen with Google’s AI assistant in real time. This means that wherever you are, you can now get help based on what you're seeing or doing.

Powered by Google’s next-gen Astra model, Gemini Live responds in human-like conversations similar to a real assistant and less like a chatbot.

What is Gemini Live, exactly?

Gemini Talk Live chips for video and PDF on Pixel 9 Pro XL

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

With Gemini Live, users can share their phone’s camera feed or screen with the AI assistant to get help based on visual input.

For example, pointing the camera at a plant might prompt the assistant to identify it, while screen sharing during online shopping could surface product comparisons or additional information.

The camera enables the assistant to interpret what’s in view, and the screen-sharing feature allows it to respond to what’s happening on the device in real time.

How to use Gemini Live

Google Gemini

(Image credit: Google)

To try it out, just open the Gemini app on your Android phone. You’ll now see a new “Share screen with Live” button — tap that to begin screen sharing. If you want to use the camera instead, enter the full-screen Gemini Live mode and tap the camera icon to start a feed.

While active, you’ll see an indicator in your notification bar letting you know the session is live. You can stop sharing at any time with just a tap from the notification panel.

Final thoughts

The rollout of Gemini Live to all Android users appears to be part of Google’s broader effort to integrate AI more deeply into its mobile ecosystem.

Removing the subscription requirement makes the feature more widely accessible, allowing users to interact with the assistant using visual context from their camera or screen.

As AI tools increasingly expand beyond text-based input, features like this suggest a shift toward more real-world applications. The update is gradually rolling out through the Gemini app in the coming weeks.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 126 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(Blue)
1
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$999
Preorder
Low Stock
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
2
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 in...
Walmart
$574.90
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(Blue)
3
Yoga Slim 7x (14″ Snapdragon)
Lenovo USA
$1,289.99
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
Our Review
4
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) Light...
ASUS
View
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
5
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4,...
BHPhoto
View
Dell XPS 13
6
Dell XPS 13 Touch
Dell
View
Dell XPS 13
7
Dell - XPS 13 – 13.4” FHD+...
Best Buy
$1,399.99
View
Dell XPS 13 7390
(Silver)
8
Dell XPS 13 7390 13.3"...
Staples
View
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
9
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Dell XPS 13 (2016)
Our Review
10
Dell XPS9350-5340SLV 13.3...
Amazon
$899.99
View
Show more
Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.