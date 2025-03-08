5 mind-blowing ChatGPT prompts you’ll wish you knew sooner

ChatGPT has quickly become the most widely used AI tool on the market, with millions of people turning to it daily for writing help, research, and creative tasks.

Yet most users are only scratching the surface of what this technology can actually do beyond answering basic questions.

What if your AI assistant could analyze complex legal documents in seconds, design the blueprint for your next mobile app, or create personalized learning materials tailored to your unique learning style?

These aren't futuristic promises — they're available right now if you know the right prompts to use.

I've been experimenting with unconventional ways to get the most out of ChatGPT's capabilities, and these five prompts save time, money and effort.

Let's dive into these game-changing prompts that will change how you use ChatGPT.

1. Use ChatGPT to summarize and rewrite PDFs (Image: © Tom's Guide) We all face the challenge of information overload. When confronted with lengthy PDFs, most of us either skim ineffectively or waste hours reading every word. ChatGPT changes this equation entirely. By uploading documents directly to the chat, you can extract the essential information without the mental fatigue. This works particularly well for academic papers, legal documents, and technical reports where key insights are often buried within dense text. For this prompt I used: "Here’s a research paper. Can you summarize the key findings in under 300 words? Also, provide a TLDR in five bullet points."

The output... (Image: © Tom's Guide ) The real power of this approach is in the time saved and comprehension gained. What might take you an hour to read and process can be distilled in seconds. The bullet-point TLDR option is particularly valuable for quickly grasping main concepts before deciding whether a deeper dive is necessary. Unlike simple auto-summarization tools, ChatGPT understands context and can emphasize the points most relevant to your specific interests when prompted.

2. Create website and app wireframes (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Traditional wireframing requires specialized skills and software that can be intimidating for beginners. Most people either skip this crucial planning stage or pay consultants. ChatGPT bridges this gap by turning plain English descriptions into structured wireframe outlines. This makes the design process more accessible for anyone looking to build their own app or website. To do this, use the following: "I’m designing a mobile app for booking personal trainers. Can you create a wireframe outline with key sections like homepage, trainer profiles, booking system and user dashboard?"

The output... (Image: © Tom's Guide ) ChatGPT thinks through user journeys, information hierarchy, and feature prioritization specific to your project. While not a replacement for professional UI/UX design, these AI wireframes provide an excellent starting point that can save hours of initial planning and help communicate your vision more effectively.

3. Personalized learning tutor (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Traditional learning resources rarely adapt to your personal learning style or knowledge gaps. ChatGPT functions as a patient, always-available tutor that adjusts explanations based on your questions and responses. This makes it ideal for supplementing formal education, brushing up on forgotten topics, or exploring new subjects at your own pace. Try a prompt like this: "Explain the history of the roman empire in simple terms, and quiz me with five multiple-choice questions to test my understanding."

The output... (Image: © Tom's Guide ) The interactive nature of this approach creates a significantly more effective learning experience than passive reading. The AI adapts its explanations when you ask follow-up questions and can simplify complex concepts when you're confused. And unlike static quizzes, ChatGPT can explain why answers are correct, helping to reinforce learning and correct misconceptions in real-time. It's like having a personal tutor available 24/7.

4. Create a cheat sheet for any task (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Learning new skills often means wading through lengthy tutorials, videos, or manuals to extract the essential information you need. ChatGPT cuts through this noise by generating customized reference guides that focus only on what's relevant to your specific situation. This is particularly valuable for technical skills where remembering exact commands or procedures is challenging. Try this prompt: "I want to learn how to quickly edit videos in Adobe Premiere Pro. Create a step-by-step cheat sheet with shortcuts and pro tips."

The output... (Image: © Tom's Guide) The brilliance of these AI-generated cheat sheets is their precision and relevance. Unlike generic guides you might find online, these are tailored to your experience level and specific needs. They can be easily saved for future reference, updated as you advance, and shared with colleagues or friends. For complex software like Adobe Premiere Pro, having the most commonly needed functions condensed into a single reference can dramatically accelerate your productivity.

5. Use ChatGPT as your AI-powered calorie counter (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Traditional calorie tracking apps require manual searches through databases, often with inconsistent or incomplete information. The friction of looking up each ingredient or dish leads many people to abandon their nutrition goals. ChatGPT removes these barriers by accepting natural language descriptions of meals and providing instant estimations based on comprehensive nutritional knowledge. Try the following: ChatGPT, estimate the calories in my breakfast: 2 scrambled eggs, a slice of whole wheat toast with peanut butter, and a banana.

The output... (Image: © Tom's Guide ) What makes this approach superior to traditional calorie tracking is its flexibility and convenience. There's no need to search through databases or scan barcodes — just describe what you ate in whatever detail you have available. The AI can work with imprecise measurements and even analyze home recipes with multiple ingredients. Beyond just counting calories, ChatGPT can suggest healthier alternatives or provide nutritional insights about your meal choices, making it a more holistic nutrition assistant.

Now that you've learned what ChatGPT Tasks to try first, why not check out our other AI articles?

ChatGPT can help you craft the perfect cover letter to make you stand out and even write a better resume. And if you're new to ChatGPT's reasoning model o3-mini, here are 5 prompts to try first.