I used ChatGPT to improve my skin — here's what happened

Standing in the skincare aisle for what felt like the hundredth time, I found myself frantically Googling product reviews while clutching yet another miracle-promising serum. With a bathroom cabinet full of half-used products and a face that really wasn't loving the colder weather, I realized I needed a different approach.

We all know ChatGPT can do all sorts of weird and wonderful things, like finding the perfect haircut for your face shape, making grooming decisions for us, and even roasting your Instagram feed. But could it cut through the marketing hype and actually help me understand what my skin needs? It turns out if you ask the right questions, ChatGPT can help you understand your skin better than any rushed beauty counter consultation.

With seasonal change wreaking havoc on my typically manageable complexion, I decided to have a heart-to-heart with AI about my face. What followed was surprisingly insightful. Let's dive into how you can use ChatGPT as your own skincare expert.

1. Assess your skin type (Image: © Future) Before diving into products, we need to understand what we're working with. A proper skin assessment is crucial for effective treatment, and ChatGPT can guide you through this process. Begin by asking: "What questions should I ask myself to properly assess my skin type and main concerns?"

2. Share your skin concerns (Image: © Future) Time to show ChatGPT exactly what we're dealing with. Take a clear, well-lit, make-up free photo of your face — natural daylight works best for accurate assessment. Attach it by clicking the + icon and selecting your photo. Then, ask ChatGPT: "Based on this photo, what skin concerns can you identify, and what's causing them?"

3. Build your basic routine (Image: © Future) Now that we have a clear picture of your skin's needs, let's create a routine that works. The order of products matters as much as the products themselves. Try this prompt: Based on what you see in my photo and my concerns, what core products should form my basic routine, and in what order?"

4. Learn about ingredients (Image: © Future) Let's get smart about what we're putting on our face. Understanding ingredients helps you make better choices and avoid marketing hype. Ask: "What specific ingredients should I look for to target [your concerns], and which should I avoid?"

5. Find the right products (Image: © Future) Shopping for skincare can be overwhelming. Let's use ChatGPT to cut through the noise and find products that actually work for your specific needs. Try this prompt: "Can you suggest products at different price points that would work for the concerns you've identified in my photo?"

6. Address lifestyle factors (Image: © Future) Great skin isn't just about what you put on your face. Let's look at the bigger picture and identify any habits that might be affecting your skin. You could ask: "What lifestyle factors might be affecting my specific concerns?"

7. Monitor your progress (Image: © Future) The journey doesn't end when you start your new routine. Let's make sure everything's working as it should. Follow-up with this: "How can I tell if these products are working, and what signs should I watch for if something isn't right for my skin?" ChatGPT's ability to analyze my skin concerns from a simple selfie really impressed me. And beyond just suggesting products, it helped me understand why my previous routines weren't working. It's a surprisingly helpful tool for anyone looking to improve their skincare game.

