Forget stretching your hamstrings — I'm a personal trainer, and this is the 3-minute alternative mobility flow I give most people

It's not often that I'll prescribe stretching over mobility work unless I really need to. If I do, it will be at the end of a session when clients are cooling down. Hamstrings are notoriously tight muscles along the back of your upper legs, and while they respond well to static stretching, the benefits are often experienced in the short term.

Instead, try this three-minute hamstring-focused mobility flow to loosen up your muscles, improve blood and oxygen flow and strengthen joints.

Below, I cover a few of the many benefits you can expect, plus the routine itself. You don't need weights, just one of the best yoga mats.

Watch: 3-minute mobility flow you can try at home

If you experience pain at any time, stop and rest. If you're working with an injury or health condition, I recommend seeking advice before starting this exercise, especially if you find it difficult to bend or kneel.

The routine only takes a few minutes, though you could work longer if you want to. During this time, focus on your breathing and move slowly and mindfully, thinking about creating space in your body rather than rushing through the movements.

I like to play some music, but of course, this is optional. When you breathe, focus on expansive inhales and exhales by directing your breath toward your stomach, back and ribcage, as if inflating and deflating a balloon. Not only will this help with core engagement, but it also means strengthening the diaphragm.

What are the benefits?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For many of us, the hamstrings are a problem area that naturally feels tight a lot of the time.

For many of us, the hamstrings are a problem area that naturally feels tight a lot of the time. You'll know from your own experiences that reaching for your toes can feel a lot trickier than, say, reaching your arm behind your back.

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I like to add this short mobility routine into client warm-ups, as it warms the muscles throughout the body rather than just targeting the hamstrings, giving you a bit more bang for your buck.

The first few rounds will feel uncomfortable if you have tight muscles or limited range of motion in your joints, but as you move through the remaining rounds, things should start to feel easier as you loosen up.

This routine is beginner-friendly, and you don't need any equipment outside of a comfortable yoga or exercise mat. Those with knee pain might want to use a cushion beneath the knees for extra padding, although if this still causes pain, I'd skip kneeling exercises altogether or lift the back leg to ease pressure.

You'll move your entire body during the three minutes, stretching and mobilizing as you go, which means targeting your muscles and joints rather than just temporarily boosting hamstring flexibility.

If you feel you might want to stay in one position for longer, do, and move slowly through each movement. I would recommend watching the video a few times beforehand so you know what to do and can make it feel more like a flow.

The results? Looser hamstrings in just minutes.

Let us know how you get on in the comments!

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