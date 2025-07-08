These hand massagers soothe my aching hands and they're over 25% off for Prime Day
These portable massagers can be great for sore, achy hands
If you, like me, work at a desk for eight or more hours a day, you probably have to deal with sore, aching hands on occasion.
Since I've been a journalist for nearly 20 years now, my mitts have definitely suffered some wear and tear, so in addition to my regular stretching regimen, I started testing hand massagers here at Tom's Guide.
What I've learned in the last year is that while they won't fix your hand pain overnight, they are comfortable and soothing devices that you can use to give yourself a little self-care when your hands hurt. And right now, two of the models I've recently tested are on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
If you're interested in trying a hand massager, I can personally vouch for these two models — and they're both Prime Day deals that you can get for cheap this week.
There are two models: the H50 Handspa and the more expensive H50 Handspa Pro. Both have adjustable heat and massage strength, but the basic H50 fits over your hand with a cutout at the top and bottom (for your fingers and arm).
The more expensive H50 Pro is a little different because it has a soft casing surrounding a larger design that has individual compartments for each of your fingers. Slide your finger in and you can feel the heated massaging air bags wrap around each finger, but in my experience, the pressure on your fingers is quite light.
While in my experience it's not as strong as the regular H50 (below), this wireless H50 Pro hand massager has little cavities inside for each finger and thumb, allowing you to feel the three massage modes (with three levels of intensity) around each finger. It also comes with a carrying bag and a finger massage tool.
Make sure to click the $10 coupon box on Amazon to save an additional $10 on this H50, which takes the sale price down to $79!
It's not that great for me, someone with big hands who appreciates a strong massager, but folks with smaller and more delicate hands will get more out of the H50 Pro than I did.
I personally prefer the cheaper H50 a bit more because it can deliver a stronger massage. Plus, since it has a cutout for your fingers at the top, I can slide the H50 farther down my arm than I can the H50 Pro, which lets me adjust where I'm feeling the massage and even get a decent massage on my sore wrists.
This cordless hand massager bears the brand of Bob & Brad and offers 3 different massage modes and 3 different levels of massage strength. I like it a little more than the H50 Pro because it's stronger and can sit further down your arm. It also comes with some accessories, including a carrying pouch and a finger massage tool.
But I've found both of these hand massagers to be helpful, and right now they're both on sale as part of Prime Day!
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Alex Wawro is a lifelong tech and games enthusiast with more than a decade of experience covering both for outlets like Game Developer, Black Hat, and PC World magazine. A lifelong PC builder, he currently serves as a senior editor at Tom's Guide covering all things computing, from laptops and desktops to keyboards and mice.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.