These hand massagers soothe my aching hands and they're over 25% off for Prime Day

If you, like me, work at a desk for eight or more hours a day, you probably have to deal with sore, aching hands on occasion.

Since I've been a journalist for nearly 20 years now, my mitts have definitely suffered some wear and tear, so in addition to my regular stretching regimen, I started testing hand massagers here at Tom's Guide.

What I've learned in the last year is that while they won't fix your hand pain overnight, they are comfortable and soothing devices that you can use to give yourself a little self-care when your hands hurt. And right now, two of the models I've recently tested are on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

If you're interested in trying a hand massager, I can personally vouch for these two models — and they're both Prime Day deals that you can get for cheap this week.

There are two models: the H50 Handspa and the more expensive H50 Handspa Pro. Both have adjustable heat and massage strength, but the basic H50 fits over your hand with a cutout at the top and bottom (for your fingers and arm).

The more expensive H50 Pro is a little different because it has a soft casing surrounding a larger design that has individual compartments for each of your fingers. Slide your finger in and you can feel the heated massaging air bags wrap around each finger, but in my experience, the pressure on your fingers is quite light.

Save 28% Bob & Brad H50 Handspa Pro Hand Massager: was $124 now $89 at Amazon While in my experience it's not as strong as the regular H50 (below), this wireless H50 Pro hand massager has little cavities inside for each finger and thumb, allowing you to feel the three massage modes (with three levels of intensity) around each finger. It also comes with a carrying bag and a finger massage tool. Make sure to click the $10 coupon box on Amazon to save an additional $10 on this H50, which takes the sale price down to $79!

It's not that great for me, someone with big hands who appreciates a strong massager, but folks with smaller and more delicate hands will get more out of the H50 Pro than I did.

I personally prefer the cheaper H50 a bit more because it can deliver a stronger massage. Plus, since it has a cutout for your fingers at the top, I can slide the H50 farther down my arm than I can the H50 Pro, which lets me adjust where I'm feeling the massage and even get a decent massage on my sore wrists.

Save 17% Bob & Brad H50 Hand massager: was $89 now $74 at Amazon This cordless hand massager bears the brand of Bob & Brad and offers 3 different massage modes and 3 different levels of massage strength. I like it a little more than the H50 Pro because it's stronger and can sit further down your arm. It also comes with some accessories, including a carrying pouch and a finger massage tool.

But I've found both of these hand massagers to be helpful, and right now they're both on sale as part of Prime Day!