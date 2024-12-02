This retro Casio smartwatch just crashed in Cyber Monday sale — here's why I'm getting one

Sometimes you need a watch with more grit than glamor. As someone who appreciates smartwatch features and keeps coming back to Casio watches, this Cyber Monday deal on the G-Shock Move, in its gorgeous steely blue colorway, caught my eye.

Right now the Casio G-Shock Move is just $170 at Amazon, saving you a hefty $129 on this rugged hybrid watch. For anyone wanting classic G-Shock toughness with modern fitness features, this deal deserves your attention.

Casio G-Shock Move DW-H5600: was $299 now $170 at Amazon The G-Shock Move looks like a classic 1980s Casio watch with a touch of modern flair. Sure, it tells the time, but it also monitors your heart rate and blood oxygen saturation levels; tracks basic workouts and physical activities; keeps tabs on sleep quality; and charges via the sun. Plus, 200 meters of water resistance is best-in-class.

Don't get me wrong — I appreciate all the bells and whistles that come with the best smartwatches. But after trying out half a dozen different models, there's still something special about strapping on a G-Shock. Maybe it's knowing that no matter what the day throws at you, your watch can handle it.

What makes the G-Shock Move special is how it balances old-school charm with useful tech. You won't find a fancy touchscreen here — just reliable buttons and that iconic LCD display with backlight. Under that classic G-Shock exterior, you'll find serious fitness tech.

The watch packs both a pulse oximeter and heart rate sensor, using Polar's tried-and-tested algorithms to track your workouts. While the companion app might not match Apple Fitness (although its waterproof there's no swimming option, for example), it will meet all your standard fitness needs.

(Image credit: Casio)

As someone who rotates through the latest smartwatches, I always find myself coming back to G-Shock. There's a certain confidence that comes with wearing a watch that you know could survive being run over by a car and still tell perfect time.

It's worth noting that after just a weekend with the watch, our own Dan Bragaclia ranked it as his top product of 2023. Noting the Casio G-Shock Move is the "first fitness-focused tech wearable I’ve ever considered buying purely based on its cool factor." That says a lot about what Casio has achieved here.

Sure, it won't replace your Apple Watch if you're deep in that ecosystem. But for G-Shock enthusiasts who want just enough smart features without losing that classic appeal, this Cyber Monday price makes it pretty hard to resist.