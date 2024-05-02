Hurry! Apple Watch Ultra 2 just dropped to an all-time low price

If you're looking for a sporty smartwatch that’s both stylish and functional, particularly one you don’t have to worry about going from the office to an intense trailhead, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is one of our favorites. It’s top of the line for good reason, delivering a bigger and brighter display in an incredibly durable silhoutte, which is why it’s also the most expensive — except for today.

Ahead of Black Friday last year (arguably the best time to upgrade your tech at a discount), the recently released model dropped to $739, but it’s even less right now. You can get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $714— an all-time low at Amazon. As long as you don’t mind the Titanium case and Blue/Black trail loop wrist strap, that is.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $714 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is currently discounted to $714 on Amazon. It’s still in stock at the time of writing but is unlikely to be for long. New features include a handy double-tap feature, a brighter 3,000-nit display, and a faster S9 chip. According to Apple, it's 25% more efficient, built on 5.6 billion transistors with 30% faster GPU animations and 4-core neural engines that enable machine learning twice as fast. It's also constructed with 95% recycled titanium, offering a new modular face (49mm) that is carbon neutral-certified.

Price check: $799 @ Best Buy

Our fitness editor, who tests running watches for a living, previously argued that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best Apple Watch to buy for athletes. Whether you're training for a marathon, triathlon or 5K, this device can do it all. The even brighter screen, for instance, makes it that much easier to glance at your stance mid-stride no matter the time of day. The 3,000 nits cut through direct sunlight with no problem. And while we wish it's battery life lasted a smidge longer, it's still the most enduring you can buy from Apple.

The premium price tag ($799) is hefty—in fact, it's double that of the Apple Watch Series 9 ($399)—but worth the investment when you consider all those rugged-proof details. So, if you've been hemming and hawing over whether or not to snatch it up, this is the cheapest we've ever seen on the market. My recommendation: jump on it while the offer still stands!