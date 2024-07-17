Huge Pixel 9 leak reveals Google's entire new lineup — including the next Pixel Fold

The Pixel 9 news keeps coming thick and fast ahead of next month’s Made by Google event. Yesterday, we heard all about Google’s camera upgrades and the possible bundling of Gemini Advanced. Today, images of all four handsets have arrived, alongside battery capacity and approximate charging speeds.

As documented by Android Authority, the host of Pixel 9 information arrived via entries in the Taiwanese NCC regulatory agency, complete with pictures confirming the existence of four models. That includes the first appearance of the second-generation Pixel Fold, now known as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

(Image credit: NCC)

As you can see, Google has moved the inner selfie camera to the corner of the screen, and the iconic long camera bar on the rear has been replaced by a more conventional square arrangement.

(Image credit: NCC)

Bezels appear to have shrunk compared to the original, and it looks like the display crease is less visible — though that could well be a trick of the light.

(Image credit: NCC)

The other three phones are more familiar-looking, and each retains the visor-like camera bar. Here’s the basic Pixel 9:

(Image credit: NCC)

The Pixel 9 Pro, meanwhile, adds a lens in said camera bar making better use of the space.

(Image credit: NCC)

And finally, here’s the Pixel 9 Pro XL — which would look extremely similar, were it not for the handy ruler for scale.

(Image credit: NCC)

An XL battery upsell

The NCC report also reveals battery information, and gives buyers a good reason to consider the XL.

Both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro share a 4,558mAh cell — a touch bigger than the Pixel 8’s 4,485mAh battery. The Pixel 8 Pro had a larger capacity of 4,950mAh, and that’s being directly replaced by the Pixel 9 Pro XL and its 4,942mAh battery. In other words, power users may still want to opt for the XL even if they theoretically prefer a more compact handset.

Interestingly the Pixel 9 Pro Fold gets a reduction in capacity. While the original Pixel Fold had a 4,727mAh total (split between 1,460mAh and 3,267mAh cells), the newer model’s 1,183mAh and 3,377mAh cells add up to 4,560mAh overall.

That’s obviously not great news, but if it results in a more pocketable handset, then most users will likely be happy with the trade-off — especially if improvements to energy efficiency counter the drop in size.

These batteries should also charge faster, assuming you have a charger of a high enough wattage. Charging speeds of 24.12W (Pixel 9), 25.20W (9 Pro), 32.67W (9 Pro XL) and 20.25W (9 Pro Fold) feature in the NCC report.

These sound lower than the current generation’s advertised speeds, but as Android Authority points out, these are just approximate. Indeed, the NCC listings for the existing models recorded lower numbers than these and what they eventually shipped with. In other words, we know that charging speeds will be improved, we just can’t know by how much yet.

Interestingly, it looks like Google is planning to phase out its 30W angular Pixel charger in favor of something more in keeping with the company’s recent curvy aesthetic.

(Image credit: NCC)

Pictures from the NCC leak show a new charger with 45W clearly printed on the back — which could be overkill if the charging speeds don’t improve much from the approximations of the previous paragraph. Still, it doesn’t hurt to be future-proofed, and people tend to use their charging bricks for multiple devices in any case.

(Image credit: NCC)

We should see all four devices in a more flattering light on August 13 at the Made by Google Event. While there don’t seem to be many Pixel 9 secrets left, it should still be worth tuning in for a possible glimpse of the Pixel Watch 3 and the launch of Android 15.