Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch SE get huge discounts in epic Amazon sale

Whether you are looking at the flagship Apple Watch Ultra 2 or the entry-level Apple Watch SE (2nd gen), you can make a big saving on a new smartwatch in the Amazon sale right now.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $734 on Amazon, a $65 saving on the latest version of the watch that was launched in September 2024. The Apple Watch SE is down to $199 on Amazon, with a range of colors included in the deal, which slashes 20% off its price.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $734 at Amazon This $65 discount is available on both colors of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a range of different band options. While it’s not the biggest saving in percentage terms at 8%, any reduction on Apple’s top watch is welcome, and for $734 you’re getting one of the best sports watches and smartwatches available.

Apple Watch SE: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The entry-level Apple Watch still packs a lot of useful features into a classic design, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better smartwatch from any brand at this reduced price of $199 for the 40mm model. While it doesn’t have the always-on display you get on the Series 10 and Ultra 2 watches, the Apple Watch SE still offers great activity and sports tracking on top of its excellent smart features.

Having two of the best Apple watches in the sales is great as it means different budgets are catered for. If you’re a keen athlete or adventurer who needs the extra accuracy, battery life and button of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 then you can save a lot on a relatively recent launch.

On the other hand if you want an attractive affordable smartwatch to track your daily activity and gain access to Apple’s excellent ecosystem, then the Apple Watch SE will be perfect for you, and you save a chunky $50 in this sale.

The good news is this SE is also discounted in the U.K., albeit not by much. The smartwatch is currently on sale for £199 — a £20 discount from its standard price.

Apple Watch SE: was £219 now £199 at Amazon If you’re in the UK you can also make a saving on the entry-level Apple Watch SE smartwatch, which has dropped to £199 for the 40mm watch, with the larger 44mm model available for £429. The deal is on the silver watch with denim sports band, with the price varying depending on the color of watch you pick.

Whichever watch you opt for you’ll be getting one of the best smartwatches simply by virtue of entering Apple’s ecosystem and getting access to the App store. As a keen runner the Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal is the one I’d look at, but the Apple Watch SE does a lot of the same stuff at a fraction of the price.