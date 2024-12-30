Apple Watch 10 is Black Friday cheap on Amazon — get it now for just $329

The holiday season might be coming to a close — but the deals are still going strong. In fact, the new Apple Watch 10 is currently Black Friday cheap. So if you have some lofty health and fitness goals for 2025, now would be the time to grab this unmatched smartwatch at its lowest price.

After releasing in September, the Apple Watch 10 (42mm) is just $329 at Amazon, a discount of $70 off its regular price. Although we saw this same price during Black Friday, it's still the lowest the wearable has seen. If you're looking for the larger 46mm version of Apple Watch 10, you'll be pleased to hear that it also features a discount of $70, bringing it down to $359.

Apple Watch 10: was $399 now $329 at Amazon The newest Apple Watch boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also features advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime. The 42mm size is on sale today for $329 at Amazon.

Apple Watch 10 (46mm/GPS): was $429 now $359 at Amazon You can get all the great features of the Apple Watch 10 in a larger size. Snag the 46mm version on sale today at Amazon for just $359. Although this is the largest version of the Apple Watch, it's still lightweight, and ultra comfortable around your wrist.

According to our Apple Watch 10 review, it's the best Apple Watch overall, despite an unchanged battery life of 18 hours. Still, it has a larger display, thinner body and faster charger over the Apple Watch 9. It's also Apple's first wide-angle OLED display. The screen is 40% brighter than its predecessor, which is particularly noticeable when viewing it at an angle.

The newest Apple Watch ships with the updated watchOS 11, highlighting new features, including the FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection, a new Vitals app for health monitoring and a Training Load to help you work out and recover more efficiently.

If you're looking to reach your health and fitness goals in 2025, the Apple Watch 10 is the perfect trusty sidekick — especially now with $70 off. Plus, it will ship as soon as today!