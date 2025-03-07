You lose an hour of sleep this weekend, here’s why that’s a good thing

The clocks are springing forward this Sunday and losing an hour of sleep may not be something you’re excited for.

A recent Gallup poll shows that around 54% of Americans dread the change while 40% say they are in favour of it.

In fact, the study shows that overall support for Daylight saving time (DST) has been on the low ever since 1999 because of its impact on sleep routine, lifestyle and the economy in general.

Debates and discussions about getting rid of the switch have been underway but it does not seem like it’s going anytime soon. However there are certain perks to catching those extra rays of sunshine, and your sleep quality might actually improve — here's how.

What is daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time (DST) is the practice of setting your clocks forward by one hour every year typically for the period between March and October in the US.

This is done to extend daylight hours considering that days get longer in the summer months.

It was first implemented in the United States during 1918 (the time of World War I), as part of efforts to reduce the use of coal and save money on fuel for an hour, which would otherwise be utilised for heating homes and lighting lamps.

Currently in the US around 48 states follow daylight savings while others like Arizona and Hawaii and certain American territories including Guam, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands do not observe it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Three reasons why DST might be good news for your sleep

1. More exposure to daylight balances your circadian rhythms

Sunlight has proven benefits for improving your circadian rhythm— your body's internal clock which regulates your sleep and wake cycle. Studies show that exposure to the sun during the day helps you get a well-rested sleep at night.

This is because sunlight aids the release of cortisol— the hormone which is responsible for being awake and alert. On the other hand, darkness promotes the production of melatonin— the sleepy hormone.

Being out and about in the sun during the day let's your body better understand when to be awake and when to rest. This helps improve your sleep quality and reduce nighttime awakenings.

Additionally, research also tells us that a deficiency in vitamin D can also lead to poor sleep quality and what better (and natural) way to solve that than enjoying some sunlight?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

2. Gives you the time to follow an active lifestyle

Darker mornings and early sunsets are a great excuse to avoid hitting the gym or going for a jog.

Now that the sun is out for longer, you get more time to brush up your fitness routine and get back into track being active— which not only works well for your physical health but also your sleep.

Experts recommend exercising as a way to have consistently good sleep every night. This is because it boosts melatonin production which reduces sleep latency (the time taken to fall asleep) and promotes a peaceful slumber.

They also stress the fact that working out in the morning or afternoon outdoors is beneficial for your sleep as sunlight helps you activate your circadian rhythm plus you get enough time to winddown physically and mentally before bed.

3. It promotes a happier mood and better energy levels

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a form of depression which heightens during winter months and roughly affects 10 million Americans.

This occurs mainly due to low levels of sunlight leading to decreased production of serotonin (the happy hormone) making you feel tired, groggy and irritated.

While darker evenings might seem the like the perfect time to hit the snooze button, it can worsen anxiety and stress and can end up severely impacting your sleep.

Longer days can boost your energy levels promoting a healthier and happier mindset— which is good news for your sleep.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tips to sleep well when the clocks change

So, while we may technically lose an hour in bed, in the long run your sleep will likely benefit. Here's how to minimize the impact of the clock change on your sleep so you can keep getting quality rest.

1. Keep a consistent sleep schedule

This is a sleep hygiene golden rule. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day (even during weekends) is another way to develop a regular sleep and wake cycle.

Creating a nighttime routine is also crucial as it helps you leave the stresses of the day behind so you can focus on getting ready for bed.

You can do by this picking up any calming activity that works for you, like reading, listening to meditative music or gentle stretching. Make sure to block out any external distractor like ambient light and noise using blackout curtains and earplugs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Keep your naps short

One way to prepare yourself for a well-rested night's sleep is to build up 'sleep hunger,' and taking naps during the day will make you less drowsy for your usual bedtime.

That doesn't mean you should completely avoid them. If your bedtime is around 9-10pm, experts recommend your naps to be done and dusted before 3pm.

How long should a nap be? The best kind are the 20-minute power naps which reduces fatigue and improves your mood.

These do not leave you with the feeling of sleep inertia (intense grogginess and a state of of cognitive confusion) and helps you to have a refreshing second half of the day without robbing your nighttime sleep.

3. Avoid alcohol

If you want minimal disruptions to your sleep especially at the time of the switch, it's a good idea to steer clear of alcohol.

It has a significant impact on your sleep causing issues like poor sleep quality, increased nighttime waking and less REM sleep (the phase of the sleep cycle which is responsible for memory consolidation, creativity and emotional processing).

Experts also warn against using alcohol as a sleep aid, since it is quite counterproductive. Once the initial sedative effects wane, alcohol results in fragmented sleep and can even worsen any existing disorders like sleep apnea, snoring or insomnia.