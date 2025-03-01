Using alcohol to sleep is a more common practice than you think but it's also a false economy. Yes you'll initially feel drowsy after a couple of drinks (depending on what you're drinking), but experts say that it does more harm then good.

Despite the fact that regular alcohol consumption can lead to other health issues, studies have shown that around 10-28% of people use alcohol as an ‘over the counter’ sleep aid. That's due to the myth that alcohol helps you fall asleep faster and helps you sleep through the night.

To better understand how alcohol actually influences sleep, we spoke to Dr Paul Daidone, Medical Director at True Self Recovery , and Dr Leah Kaylor , a Clinical Psychologist who specializes in sleep and trauma.

Here's what they told us about using alcohol for sleep...

Should alcohol be used as a sleep aid?

The short answer is no. While alcohol may make you fall asleep faster, the quality of your rest is significantly compromised.

“People who use alcohol as a sleep aid often wake up feeling tired, groggy, or unrested due to disruptions in their sleep architecture, including reduced REM sleep, frequent awakenings, and shallow rest,” says Dr. Kaylor.

Plenty of research suggests that the initial sedative effect of alcohol will wane as its levels in the blood decrease. This means that there may be a reduction in sleep onset latency (the time it takes to fall asleep) but you'll run the risk of disruption to you sleep later in the night.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How alcohol affects your sleep

1. Increased nighttime awakenings

While you'll likely feel that you're falling asleep faster, you may then spend the later part of your night tossing and turning.

This happens because your body shifts from "sedation to stimulation" in the middle of the night as the level of alcohol in your blood decreases.

"As alcohol is metabolized, cortisol is released, which can cause nighttime awakenings and make it harder to fall back asleep. The rebound effect is especially problematic for individuals who rely on alcohol as a sleep aid, as it can create a vicious cycle of poor sleep and increased alcohol consumption," explains Dr. Kaylor.

Additionally, alcohol is also a diuretic meaning more bathroom breaks, plus dehydration, which results in less time to catch up on the recommended hours of rest.

2. Less REM sleep

REM (rapid eye movement) is the part of your sleep cycle that is essential for memory consolidation, emotional processing and creativity.

Alcohol is known to reduce REM sleep resulting in grogginess, daytime fatigue, irritability and mental fog.

"Alcohol is also linked with more intense dreams and nightmares, disrupting sleep, and may lead to sleep paralysis by breaking REM sleep cycles," says Dr. Daidone.

"Long-term use of alcohol produces sleep deprivation because it prevents an individual from having deep, refreshing sleep," he adds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. It can worsen existing sleep disorders

If you're someone who experiences snoring, or sleep disorders like insomnia or sleep apnea, experts say that alcohol can exacerbate any such existing conditions.

"Alcohol also makes the muscles of the throat more relaxed, exacerbating sleep apnea and snoring, leading to oxygen starvation and poor-quality sleep," says Dr. Daidone.

It can also worsen insomnia by fuelling nighttime awakenings and fragmented sleep. Similarly, restless leg syndrome (RLS) (where individuals who experience it fight an uncontrollable urge to move their legs and may also feel aching and tingling) is another disorder which alcohol can effect.

This is because alcohol can have the effect of dysregulating our brain's dopamine neurotransmitters. This disregulation is the main cause of RLS.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. The ‘next-day’ consequences

The impact of alcohol on your sleep can run over to the next day in the form of grogginess and a low mood— leading to the commonly known feeling of being "hungover."

This can affect everything from your daily chores to work due to poor concentration, irritability, inability to make decisions and react quickly.

"Fragmented and reduced REM sleep leave you feeling tired and lethargic, even if you spent a full eight hours in bed. Over time, chronic sleep disruption can have a significant impact on mental health," says Dr Kaylor.

When should you stop drinking before bed?

With all the negative impacts alcohol has on sleep, and why it's not an effective sleep aid, the natural question that follows is whether it should be avoided completely?

Experts say that it's best to stay away from alcohol at least three to four hours before your usual bedtime and to yourself to moderate consumption.

Low-alcohol beer or red wine, which are lower-strength drinks, will interfere less with sleep than stronger liquors Dr Daidone, Medical Director at True Self Recovery

"A very small amount of alcohol — one serving (5 oz) of wine, one bottle (12 oz) of beer, or one small serving (1.5 oz) of liquor — is less likely to interfere with sleep significantly if taken earlier in the evening. Low-alcohol beer or red wine, which are lower-strength drinks, will interfere less with sleep than stronger liquors," explains Dr Daidone.

If you're looking to reduce any dependency on alcohol for sleep, one crucial step is to improve your sleep hygiene instead.

This includes sticking to a consistent bedtime, limiting screen-time in the evening, blocking out external disruptors like ambient light or noise and focusing on relaxing and winding down your brain and body (think stretches, meditation or calming music) for a peaceful night's slumber.