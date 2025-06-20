Don’t let summer solstice steal your sleep this weekend — how to fall asleep fast even when it's still sunny outside

Saturday will be the longest day of the year — but it might do more harm to your sleep than good, according to a recent study.



Research conducted by Withings, a health tech company, shows that Americans have lost around 32 minutes of sleep per night over the last five years. The least sleep in a night was recorded during the June 21 summer solstice, which is the day with the most hours of sunlight within a 12 month period.



There are a number of reasons sleep time could be reduced over the summer solstice, which we'll explore here. They include excessive exposure to sunlight and irregular meal times, which can throw off your sleep schedule, delay sleep onset (time taken to fall asleep) and stop you from getting the recommended hours of rest you need.

Here are tips to avoid this and save your sleep this weekend:

How to fall asleep fast and sleep well on the longest day of the year

1. A little sunshine goes a long way

Sunlight exposure during the day (and particularly in the morning) increases your cortisol levels, helping to keep you alert and active and can help with melatonin (the sleepy hormone) production at night (when melatonin is naturally released in response to darkness).

This process helps regulate your body's circadian rhythm (sleep and wake cycle), which means you're waking and falling asleep at the right times, and getting a restorative night's sleep.

However, continued exposure to bright light in the evening can confuse your brain into remaining stimulated, which can be counterproductive for your sleep at night.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Do not skip your regular meal times

With sunlight lasting until beyond 9 pm in the summer, having a late evening meal can be tempting. But before you delay your dinner time, take note that the 2022 Sleep in America Poll , conducted by the National Sleep Foundation, revealed that having regular meal times during the day has a significant positive impact on your sleep.

This is, the National Sleep Foundation explains, because of how your meal times are directly linked to your body's internal sleep and wake mechanism, since they "can act as an important cue for the circadian rhythm." Eating at different times on a day or missing meals "can negatively influence the ability to maintain sleep and wake schedules, especially if meals are eaten too close to bedtime."

Which leads us to why it's better to avoid late-night summer meals.

Some foods can increase the body's core temperature (which can suppress the release of melatonin) when metabolized, and the overall process of metabolizing food will also raise your body temperature. Eating late can also cause other issues like bloating, indigestion or heartburn which can keep you awake and sabotage your sleep.

3. Stick to your sleep schedule no matter what

It might be tempting to stay awake to see the sunset on the longest day of the year, and perhaps even longer, but this may also lead to having a bad night's sleep.

That's because disrupting your normal bedtime will throw off your sleep schedule. Sticking to regular sleep and wake up times helps regulate your circadian rhythm, leading to better quality sleep (and sleep quality is equally as important as quantity), can help you avoid daytime sleepiness and even lead to better health outcomes.

While you may be able to pay back the sleep debt you get from a late night on summer solstice during the same weekend, a consistent schedule will help you get a good night's rest, every night.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

4. Block out light during early evening

External distractions like light can hinder sleep on any night of the year, but obviously there's going to be more daylight in the evening during the summer solstice. Even if you're inside, sunlight seeping into your bedroom can still confuse your brain into thinking you need to be active.

Investing in blackout curtains or an eye mask are great tool to avoid this, especially if you're a light sleeper. Sticking to a regular nighttime routine will also help you winddown in time for bed, even if it's still bright outside.

Looking for more sleep accessories to help you fall asleep faster and get restful sleep? Scroll down for our top picks...

