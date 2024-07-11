The Nike Vomero 17 is my favorite Nike cushioned shoe — and it’s under $100 in the Dick’s sale right now

I’ve tested almost all of the best Nike running shoes and when it comes to daily training, the Nike Vomero 17 is my favorite, even ahead of more popular shoes like the Nike Pegasus 40 and Nike Invincible 3.

Right now you can get the men’s Vomero 17 for $92 down from $159 in the Dick’s Sporting Goods sale, while the women’s shoe is available for $113. That’s the cheapest I’ve seen the Vomero 17, and it’s worth snapping up at that price.

The Nike Vomero 17 is discounted on several sites at the moment, including in the Nike and REI sales, but the best deals on the shoe are found at Dick’s, where you can get the men’s shoe for $92 and the women’s for $113. The price varies with the color of the shoe and you might have to put it in your cart to see the price — the men’s black/volt and the women’s white/lime colors have the biggest discounts I’ve found, with a wide range of sizes available.

The reason I prefer the Vomero 17 to Nike’s other cushioned shoes is its midsole, which has a dual-density setup that uses two foams. The top layer is Nike’s springy ZoomX foam, which is used in other shoes like the Nike Alphafly 3 carbon plate running shoe, and the bottom layer is Cushlon 3.0, a firmer material that makes the shoe more stable and durable.

As a result the ride is well balanced for daily training. The Vomero 17 is more cushioned and comfortable than the Nike Pegasus 40, more stable than the Nike Invincible 3, and more versatile than the Nike Infinity Run 4, with the ZoomX layer delivering extra bounce when you run at faster paces.

The Vomero 17 also has a comfortable upper and a long-lasting outsole that I found grips well on wet pavements and light trails. It’s a great shoe for racking up a lot of mileage if you’re an experienced runner, and I think it’s also a very strong option for beginner runners as it’s protective, stable and a lot of fun to run in.