Save 40% on our favorite On Cloud running shoes right now

On Running makes some of the comfiest and best running shoes on the market. Chunky and often colorful, these trendy "Cloud" sneakers have a reputation for lasting the long haul — and looking stylish all the way. And right now, some of our favorite On models are up to 40% off as part of the brand's 2024 winter sale.

The top-rated Cloud Monster is 30% off in men's sizes, while the lightweight Cloudvista trail sneakers are reduced by 40% for both men and women. This deal is also offered on the Cloudvista Waterproof sneakers. Finally, the easy-cruising Cloudrifts are marked down by 40% in a variety of styles.

These deals are available direct from On, but you need to be quick, as the discounts are on last season's stock, so if there's a specific pair you have your eye on, now is a great time to invest.

On Cloud winter sale — running shoes deals

On Cloudvista (men's and women's): were $149, now $79 at On

If you're more about pounding the pebbles than the pavement, then the trail-ready On Cloudvista are your ticket to tagged peaks and sweeping views. This lightweight trail sneaker offers a nice balance between foot feel and cushioning. The tread is also super-grippy to help avoid wipeouts on slippery rocks and logs.

On Cloudvista Waterproof (men's and women's): were $169, now $89 at On

For ten dollars more, why not upgrade to the waterproof version of the Cloudvista? After all, a lot of hikes involve at least a few encounters with the wet stuff. Don't settle for soggy socks — upgrade to a pair of these H2O-proof shoes and get exploring.

On Cloudrift walking shoes (men's and women's): were $149, now $89 at On

More into walking than running? On has a shoe for that. The Cloudrift is made for easy strolling thanks to a comfy, cushioned, breathable design. Sleek and stylish, these sneakers come with an ample helping of tread for good traction and good measure.

