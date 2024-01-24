Forget Patagonia — 5 Outdoor Research Jacket deals (almost) too good to be true

Outdoor Research Shadow Hoodie (men's): was $249 now $149 at Outdoor Research

You don't need to be a creature of the night to rock the OR Shadow Hoodie, though it will likely keep you nice and toasty on particularly icy winter eves. Like the others, this jacket is lightweight, cozy, and quite chic. Only the Kalamata colorway is left, but it's darn nice looking if you ask us. Who doesn't want to look like a walking olive, anyway?