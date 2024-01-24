Forget Patagonia — 5 Outdoor Research Jacket deals (almost) too good to be true

January is a great time to save serious cash on cold-weather gear, especially high-tech jackets. If you dig the vibe of Patagonia and The North Face outerwear and want to impress your friends with an even cooler/smaller brand, consider Seattle-based Outdoor Research. Three of my favorite OR jackets are on sale right now for mighty big discounts.
The lightweight and stylish Outdoor Research Helium Rain Jacket is 50% off in an array of fun colors for both men and women. The soft synthetic SuperStrad Hoodie is 40% off, as is the men's Shadow Insulated Hoodie. All sales are via Outdoor Research directly.
Outdoor Research winter sale — quick links
- Outdoor Research Helium Rain Jacket (men's): was $170, now $84
- Outdoor Research Helium Rain Jacket (women's): was $170, now $84
- Outdoor Research SuperStrand Hoodie (men's): was $235, now $131
- Outdoor Research SuperStrand Hoodie (women's): was $235, now $131
- Outdoor Research Shadow Hoodie (men's): was $249, now $149
Outdoor Research winter sale
Outdoor Research Helium Rain Jacket (men's): was $170, now $84 at Outdoor Research
The Outdoor Research Helium Jacket is a super lightweight rainshell for moderate to light precipitation. That said, I wore mine in the bathroom shower for three full minutes and stayed dry. With a decent selection of colors and sizes still available, and a 50% reduction in price, this is a deal that will sell out quickly.
Outdoor Research Helium Rain Jacket (women's): was $170, now $84 at Outdoor Research
The women's Helium Rain Jacket is also marked down 50% and available in two tasty varieties: rhubarb and lemon. Weighing just 6 ounces, it offers a ridiculous amount of protection without being a burden. It also packs down into the zippered chest pocket for easy storage.
Outdoor Research SuperStrand Hoodie (men's): was $235, now $131 at Outdoor Research
Stylish and outrageously soft, the SuperStrand LT Hoodie functions well as both a mid-layer, under a more sturdy coat, and an outer layer when it's not too chilly. Outdoor Research's lightest synthetic insulated hoodie also packs down into a zipper pocket for easy stowage — in this form, it makes a lovely impromptu neck pillow.
Outdoor Research SuperStrand Hoodie (women's): was $235, now $131 at Outdoor Research
The SuperStrand Hoodie isn't just comfy, it also provides modest protection from the rain and wind. However, it's the weight-to-warmth ratio that truly impresses. Even when wet, the jacket's synthetic keeps you dry. Plus, the quilted stitching adds a stylish flare.
Outdoor Research Shadow Hoodie (men's): was $249 now $149 at Outdoor Research
You don't need to be a creature of the night to rock the OR Shadow Hoodie, though it will likely keep you nice and toasty on particularly icy winter eves. Like the others, this jacket is lightweight, cozy, and quite chic. Only the Kalamata colorway is left, but it's darn nice looking if you ask us. Who doesn't want to look like a walking olive, anyway?
