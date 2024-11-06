Run, don't walk! Nike Pegasus 41 just hit lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday

The Nike Black Friday deals have started and the one I’m most excited about as a running shoe reviewer is the $51 discount available on the Nike Pegasus 41. I tested the shoe earlier this year and it’s my favorite version of the Pegasus in years, and a shoe that’s great for runners of all levels thanks to its comfortable design.

There are several different colors of the shoe included in the sale, with the best deal on the men’s shoe being a 14% saving that brings the Blueprint model down to $119. The deals are better on the women’s shoe, and the Summit White/Bright Crimson color can be had for just $89 when you use the code TREATYOURSELF — the lowest price I’ve seen the Pegasus 41 yet.

Nike Pegasus 41: was $140 now $89 @ Nike

This deal is only available on one color of the Nike Pegasus 41 women’s shoe — the Summit White/Bright Crimson — which is reduced to $119, a price that then drops to $89 when using the code TREATYOURSELF at checkout to get an extra 25% off. You need to be a Nike member to get the deal, but it's free and easy to sign up. If you can’t stand the color then you can get other versions of the Pegasus 41 for $119 in the sale, including the men’s Blueprint model.

I’ve tested every mode of the Pegasus since the 33, and the 41 impressed me as an upgrade thanks to the updated midsole, which uses Nike’s soft ReactX cushioning in combination with two bouncy Air Zoom pods. This means the shoe, while primarily focused on comfort, has a bit of life in it when you want to run fast. It would be a versatile daily trainer for lots of runners.

I mostly used it as a shoe for rolling through easy runs, and it has a durable design for that, and an outsole that grips well in the wet. It’s also a bit of a looker, compared to most running shoes, anyway. I also like to wear the Pegasus 41 a lot as a casual shoe as well as for running. The Blueprint model on sale is a great-looking shoe in particular.

When hunting for the best running shoe deals the Nike Pegasus is always one I look out for. Because it’s such a popular shoe and there have been so many versions of it, there’s usually an older shoe on sale. However, I didn’t expect to find the latest version discounted so heavily this Black Friday, so this is definitely a deal to consider if you need new running sneakers.