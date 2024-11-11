Nike Black Friday deals — 21 fitness apparel sales I'd buy now from $22

The Black Friday deals are coming in hot and heavy this month. Despite the fact we've still got a little to go until the official date (November 29), the fitness apparel deals at Nike have arrived early. If you’re looking to refresh your workout wardrobe without breaking the bank, now’s the perfect time to invest in high-quality gear for less

Among some of the many awesome deals I've spied so far, you can grab the women's Nike InfinityRN 4 Road Running Shoes for just $88, taking 38% off the original price. This is an excellent trainer for everyday running with plenty of comfy cushioning and a rocker geometry to propel you on. Also, the men's Nike Unlimited Dri-FIT 7" Unlined Versatile Shorts are on offer for 28% less, meaning these stretchy, sweat-wicking workout shorts are just $32 in the sale via coupon code "TREATYOURSELF".

Why should you trust my recommendations on what to buy in the early Black Friday Nike sale? As a fitness writer, I’m constantly putting workout gear to the test to provide reliable advice for Tom's Guide readers. Plus, outside of work, I’m an avid runner and regular at the gym, so I’m all over finding gear that can keep up with different types of training.

Thankfully, there are lots and lots of Nike deals to check out below. Let’s have a look! (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Nike promo codes).

Best early Black Friday Nike deals for women

Nike Nike One Fitted Dri-FIT Strappy Cropped Tank Top: was $40 now $24 at nike This sweat wicking cropped tank is perfect for throwing on with a pair of high-waisted leggings or shorts. The black version of the tank has the largest discount applied but there are more sizes available in the brown version and the latter still has a 37% discount.



Nike Nike Pro Mid-Rise Mesh-Paneled Leggings: was $50 now $37 at nike Keep cool and comfortable in the Nike Pro Mid-Rise Mesh-Paneled Leggings, designed with sweat-wicking technology and breathable mesh panels along the calves for added airflow during workouts. This discount is only available for the grey colorway, but with most sizes still in stock, it’s a great chance to snag these leggings at 24% off.



Nike Versair Workout Shoes: was $140 now $85 at nike The Nike Versair offers ultra-cushioned support and flexible construction, which allows for easy movement during exercise. With a grippy outsole, this shoe provides stability and confidence with each step. Sizes are selling out quickly, so if yours is in stock, don’t wait to snag a pair.



Nike InfinityRN 4 Road Running Shoes: was $160 now $97 at nike Nike's InfinityRN 4 Road Running Shoe has a lot to offer, from its generous cushioning and rocker shape that propels each stride to its reactive foam for a smooth ride. Plus, it's water-resistant to keep your feet dry no matter the weather during your runs. Have a snoop around the different colorways if one doesn't have your size available. But, just note discounts vary from color to color.

Best early Black Friday Nike deals for men