Nike Black Friday deals — 21 fitness apparel sales I'd buy now from $22
Deals not to be missed on Nike fitness wear
The Black Friday deals are coming in hot and heavy this month. Despite the fact we've still got a little to go until the official date (November 29), the fitness apparel deals at Nike have arrived early. If you’re looking to refresh your workout wardrobe without breaking the bank, now’s the perfect time to invest in high-quality gear for less
Among some of the many awesome deals I've spied so far, you can grab the women's Nike InfinityRN 4 Road Running Shoes for just $88, taking 38% off the original price. This is an excellent trainer for everyday running with plenty of comfy cushioning and a rocker geometry to propel you on. Also, the men's Nike Unlimited Dri-FIT 7" Unlined Versatile Shorts are on offer for 28% less, meaning these stretchy, sweat-wicking workout shorts are just $32 in the sale via coupon code "TREATYOURSELF".
Why should you trust my recommendations on what to buy in the early Black Friday Nike sale? As a fitness writer, I’m constantly putting workout gear to the test to provide reliable advice for Tom's Guide readers. Plus, outside of work, I’m an avid runner and regular at the gym, so I’m all over finding gear that can keep up with different types of training.
Thankfully, there are lots and lots of Nike deals to check out below. Let’s have a look! (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Nike promo codes).
Best early Black Friday Nike deals for women
Looking for a sports bra that provides light support but also feels soft and breathable on you skin? Say hello to the Nike Indy Light-Support Padded V-Neck Sports Bra. The pads can are removable, and you can adjust the straps with greater ease from the front instead of the back. Save 39% now!
This sweat wicking cropped tank is perfect for throwing on with a pair of high-waisted leggings or shorts. The black version of the tank has the largest discount applied but there are more sizes available in the brown version and the latter still has a 37% discount.
Perfect for pairing with the Nike One Fitted Dri-FIT Strappy Cropped Tank Top above, these are the ultimate high waisted workout shorts. Soft to touch and supportive in action, you can tackle multiple forms of training in the Nike Dri-FIT One Ultra High-Waisted 3" Brief-Lined Shorts.
A longline sports bra is perfect for those who prefer a little extra coverage over the torso when wearing workout tops. This Nike number is light in support, which is ideal for lower impact workouts such as yoga and Pilates. Save 31% while lots of sizes are still available at this price!
Keep cool and comfortable in the Nike Pro Mid-Rise Mesh-Paneled Leggings, designed with sweat-wicking technology and breathable mesh panels along the calves for added airflow during workouts. This discount is only available for the grey colorway, but with most sizes still in stock, it’s a great chance to snag these leggings at 24% off.
Squat-proof workout shorts are a must, and Nike delivers with the plus-size Universa Medium-Support High-Waisted Biker Shorts. The lilac color is the only one on sale, so act quickly if you want to snag this pair for under $40.
Crafted from peach-soft fabric, these Nike 7/8-length leggings feature a high waistband with built-in mesh for a secure fit throughout your workout. The teal green option is currently at the best price, though you can also find other colors on sale at slightly smaller discounts.
The Nike Versair offers ultra-cushioned support and flexible construction, which allows for easy movement during exercise. With a grippy outsole, this shoe provides stability and confidence with each step. Sizes are selling out quickly, so if yours is in stock, don’t wait to snag a pair.
Nike's InfinityRN 4 Road Running Shoe has a lot to offer, from its generous cushioning and rocker shape that propels each stride to its reactive foam for a smooth ride. Plus, it's water-resistant to keep your feet dry no matter the weather during your runs. Have a snoop around the different colorways if one doesn't have your size available. But, just note discounts vary from color to color.
Stay warm, protected, and stylish in the Nike Storm-FIT Swift Running Jacket. Equipped with Storm-FIT technology, it’s built to withstand harsh elements like strong winds and heavy rain, making it ideal for both running and hiking. Note, the $38 discount applies only to the white colorway.
Best early Black Friday Nike deals for men
Gear up for your next trail run or hiking trip with the Nike Dri-FIT Trail Running T-Shirt. The bright peachy orange color adds a vibrant pop, while the sweat-wicking fabric keeps you cool and comfortable as you tackle the outdoors. The beige colorway is also on sale for $24 so be sure to check this option out too.
If you enjoy some muscle compression during workouts, now’s a great time to grab Nike’s Pro Dri-FIT 3/4-Length Fitness Tights, currently 34% off. With the colder months ahead, these tights are ideal for chilly track sessions or outdoor park workouts.
These shorts offer a relaxed fit but are built for performance, with sweat-wicking, lightweight fabric to keep you comfortable and fresh during workouts. Available in black camo and green, they’re now $28 off while the sale lasts!
You can never have too many workout tops when you exercise often and have a busy laundry schedule to manage. This lightweight, breathable, and sweat-wicking tee from Nike features a fun design that reads 'Don't ask me about leg day.' The larger sizes are selling quickly, so act fast to grab one for just $28.
Comfort is key, and this soft-knit, sweat-wicking Nike shirt delivers just that. Plus, tall sizes are available in this design, making it ideal for those with extra height. Hurry and grab one while this half-price offer lasts!
These 7" shorts are designed with stretch to ensure you can run, jump, stretch, and squat with ease and comfort. They also feature Nike’s Dri-FIT technology, which quickly wicks away sweat during your workout. Just a heads-up, the light green color is the only one with a 28% discount.
The Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Crew Top offers perfect full-coverage for your workouts. While it’s designed with yoga in mind, its lightweight, stretchy, and soft fabric makes it great for any gentle movement exercise. Don’t miss out—grab it now while it's 40% off. The grey version is also discounted for $51.
This workout top is perfect for the chilly, and sometimes unpredictable weather of Autumn and Winter. Waterproof, warm, and with a relaxed fit, it allows you to layer underneath as needed. Save $38 on this quarter-zip top in the Nike sale
The Nike Metcon 9 shoes earn a spot in our guide to the best cross training shoes for a reason. Our tester found them to be the best Metcon edition yet, offering top-notch stability and comfort. If you're a gym enthusiast or a CrossFit pro, this is a deal you won’t want to pass up.
Count on solid footing with the Nike Kiger 9 Trail Running Shoes. The multidirectional lugs on the outsole are designed to improve grip on rocky, unpredictable terrains. Grab a pair in the sale and save 29% while stocks last.
The Nike Pegasus 41 is a long-time favorite at Tom's Guide, featured in our best running shoe guide as our top pick for road running from Nike. It’s a versatile all-rounder, no matter your running goals. All colorways are currently discounted, so act quickly to grab your size while the offer lasts
