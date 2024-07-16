I review running shoes and 3 of my favorites are under $100 this Prime Day
I test over 50 pairs of running shoes a year and one thing I’ve learned from this is that it’s always worth looking for deals on older models, rather than just buying the latest shoe — because often you pay a lot more for what are quite minor updates.
It’s definitely the case this Prime Day, because on Amazon right now you can get older models of three of my favorite shoes for under $100. Some models of the Saucony Triumph 21 are reduced by 50% to $79, the Brooks Glycerin 20 is available in a range of colors for $99, and the Puma Velocity Nitro 2 is discounted from $120 to $79.
These are the best Prime Day running shoes deals available, and having tested the latest version of all three shoes, I’d say the older models are similarly impressive and better value in the sale. In the case of the Saucony Triumph 21, I actually prefer it to the Triumph 22, so I’d definitely jump on the deal on that shoe.
Saucony Triumph 21: was $160 now $79 @ Amazon
The price of the Triumph 21 varies a lot in the Amazon sale, with this 50% discount on the women’s black shoe (size 7.5) being the biggest I’ve found, but other sizes of the men’s and women’s black shoe are available for $80-$90. The Triumph 21 is a comfortable cushioned daily trainer and I found it a more versatile and enjoyable shoe than the Triumph 22, so I’d opt for the older model especially with this discount.
Puma Velocity Nitro 2: was $120 now $79 @ Amazon
Despite being one of the cheaper running shoes available, the Velocity Nitro has been one of my favorites since the original launched in 2021. Both the Velocity Nitro 2 and Velocity Nitro 3 are available for under $100 on Amazon, but there are more colors and sizes reduced with the older shoe, which is just slightly less cushioned than the newer one. If you can find either shoe for under $100 it’s worth grabbing, because the Velocity Nitro is a brilliant all-rounder for your daily training.
Brooks Glycerin 20: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon
The Brooks Glycerin 20 is a comfortable and protective running shoe that’s an ideal option for beginners taking their first steps in the sport in particular. Both the standard and GTS version of the shoe are reduced to $99 on Amazon in some colors, with the Glycerin 20 GTS offering more stability for runners with flat feet. I tested the newer Glycerin 21 when it came out earlier this year and while it is a little more cushioned than the Glycerin 20, the older shoe is definitely better value with this deal.
