Huge Brooks sale takes over 50% off running shoes — 5 best deals right now

The season for outdoor running is back. Whether you're training for your first 5K or getting ready for a fall marathon, the right running shoe can make a huge difference. When it comes to running shoes, Brooks makes some of the best running shoes we've tested.

For a limited time, Brooks is taking up to 58% off select men's and women's running shoes. The sale includes popular models like the Adrenaline GTS 22, Glycerin 20, Launch GTS 10, and more. After discount, prices start as low as $69. Below, I've rounded up five of the best deals you can get right now.

Best Brooks running shoe deals

Brooks Cascadia 16 (Women's): <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-10901677?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.brooksrunning.com/en_us/womens/shoes/trail-shoes/cascadia-16/120363.html" data-link-merchant="BrooksRunning.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $130 now $69 @ Brooks

The Cascadia 16 is a shoe for trail runners who want to explore and feel protected on changing terrain. This shoe is made to adapt quickly so runners stay comfortable and stable. It uses Brooks' DNA LOFT v2 technology to provides 10% softer and 20% lighter cushioning than previous models. There's also 2mm of foam in the midsole for added comfort.

Adrenaline GTS 22 (Women's):<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-10901677?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.brooksrunning.com/en_us/adrenaline-gts-22-womens-supportive-road-running-shoe/120353.html" data-link-merchant="BrooksRunning.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $140 now $89 @ Brooks

This is last season's model, but don't let this put you off. It's a great option for road runners offering a smooth, supportive and stable ride. This is thanks to the GuideRail technology which are meant to act like bumpers on a bowling alley, providing a stable platform for your feet. The <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-10901677?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.brooksrunning.com/en_us/adrenaline-gts-22-mens-supportive-road-running-shoe/110366.html" data-link-merchant="BrooksRunning.com"" data-link-merchant="BrooksRunning.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">men's shoe is also on sale for $89 at Brooks.

Brooks Launch 10 (Men's): <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-10901677?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.brooksrunning.com/en_us/mens/shoes/road-running-shoes/launch-10/110409.html" data-link-merchant="BrooksRunning.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $110 now $99 @ Brooks

The Launch 10 is a lightweight and breathable running shoe designed for quick transitions. It provides lightweight cushioning and a breathable upper to keep your feet dry when running. It also offers neutral support to help you keep up the pace no matter the distance.

Brooks Catamount 2 (Men's): <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-10901677?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.brooksrunning.com/en_us/mens/shoes/trail-shoes/catamount-2/110399.html" data-link-merchant="BrooksRunning.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $170 now $109 @ Brooks

Hitting the trails? Then this is a deal you won't want to miss. The Brooks Catamount 2 is currently marked down by an impressive 35%, meaning you can snap it up for just $109. The shoe is designed to be light, responsive and features a high traction outsole to help you maintain speed and endure the distance while out on the trails.